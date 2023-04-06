The Bijou Star Files: Black School Therapist Police Stop Gone Bad

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 6, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Black School Therapist Targeted In Georgia Police Stop Gone Wrong

A Black school therapist had his world turned upside down after a routine traffic stop got personal and ended in an unexpected arrest. Read More

SOUTH AFRICAN PILOT THERE’S A FREAKIN’ COBRA ON ME!!!! Makes Emergency Landing

Samuel L. Jackson‘s got nothing on the South African pilot who made an emergency landing this week after finding a surprise stowaway on his hip — a snake that easily could’ve killed him!!! Read More

SHERRI SHEPHERD JILL BIDEN SHOULD APOLOGIZE TO LSU… Stop Pandering For Iowa Votes!!!

Jill Biden needs to apologize to the LSU women’s hoops team ASAP … so says Sherri Shepherd, who tells TMZ Sports the first lady should have never invited Iowa to come along with the champion Tigers for a celebration at the White House. Read More

KHLOE & TRISTAN LOVIN’ IT TOGETHER AT MCDONALD’S

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson clearly had a hankerin’ for the golden arches … hitting the McDonald’s drive-thru to pick up a bunch of grub. Read More

STORMY DANIELS GETS RECORD-BREAKING TRUMP BUMP ON ADULT VIDEO SITE

Donald Trump might have had his worst day ever … but Stormy Daniels had her best day on a popular pornography website. Read More

LOS ANGELES LAKERS SERENADE LEBRON WITH GOAT NOISES During Postgame Interview

LeBron James tried his hardest to keep a straight face while his teammates serenaded him with goat noises during his postgame interview after L.A.’s OT thriller — but eventually, the King caved and cracked a smile at the flattering gesture. Read More

DONALD TRUMP MELANIA SKIPS 45’S FIERY SPEECH …After Historic Criminal Arraignment

Donald Trump certainly enjoyed the support of some of his family during his big speech Tuesday night following his historic criminal arraignment — but there was one very important person missing in action: his wife, Melania. Read More

ANDREW WIGGINS STANDING OVATION IN RETURN TO WARRIORS… Calls Absence ‘Private’ Issue

Warriors fans were thrilled to see Andrew Wiggins make it back to the Golden State bench on Tuesday night — giving the guy a standing ovation that was so loud, it brought a huge smile to the star’s face. Read More

SNAPCHAT ‘DISGUST’ LENS ECLIPSES SAD FACE FILTER …Used Over 1.5B Times!!!

There’s a new Snapchat filter in town and it’s become a viral sensation … so much so, it’s been used over 1 billion times, making it one of the most popular ever on the app. Read More

Don Lemon Accused Of Exhibiting Misogyny & ‘Diva-Like Behavior’ At CNN

On the heels of Don Lemon‘s commentary about politician Nikki Haley not being “in her prime” as a 51-year-old woman, Variety has published a report that lists various other alleged instances of the CNN host being problematic. Read More

68-Year-Old Spanish Actress Reveals Baby Born Through Surrogacy Was Fathered By Her Late Son

Ana Obregón—a 68-year-old Spanish actress and socialite—has ignited controversy after revealing that her newborn baby, delivered through surrogacy, was fathered by her late son. Read More

Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian Among Richest People In the World According to Billionaires List

Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian are among the richest people in the world according to this year’s Forbes‘ list of the world’s richest billionaires. Read More

Donald Glover Claims Tina Fey Told Him He Was A “Diversity Hire” On 30 Rock

Donald Glover revealed that Tina Fey had told him he was a “diversity hire” on 30 Rock after he a job writing for the show back in 2006 Read More

Teyana Taylor Dishes On Preparing To Portray Dionne Warwick In Upcoming Project: ‘We Talk Almost Every Day’

Teyana Taylor is speaking on the upcoming Dionne Warwick biopic, which she says is already in the works! Read More

Tyrese And Paul Walker Unknowingly Slept With The Same ‘Fast And The Furious’ Stuntwoman

Tyrese and Paul Walker unknowingly slept with the same stuntwoman while working on 2003’s 2 Fast 2. Furious. Read More

Marques Houston Responds To Backlash Regarding The Almost 20-Year Age Gap Between Him & His Wife (Video)

Marques Houston, 41, is addressing the backlash he’s received regarding the age difference between him and his wife, Miya Houston, 22. Read More

DJ Mustard Shows Off His Weight Loss: ‘Lowest Weight I’ve Ever Been As An Adult’

DJ Mustard is looking back on his weight loss journey and showing fans how far he’s come. The 32-year-old music producer recently took to Instagram to give fans an update. Read More

Diddy Suggests He Pays Sting $5,000 a Day for “I’ll Be Missing You” Sample

After a clip of Sting speaking about receiving the royalties for Diddy’s “I’ll Be Missing You” circulated online recently, the rapper clarified just how much he pays The Police frontman. Read More

Drake’s Dad Says New Track Sampling Kim Kardashian Is Not a Kanye Troll: ‘It’s Just a Song’

Drake’s dad has addressed the chatter surrounding a recently previewed track from his son that featured a Kim Kardashian sample. Read More

Ben Affleck Explains His Decision Not To Show Michael Jordan’s Face In New Nike Movie “Air”

Ben Affleck‘s newest movie Air chronicles how the footwear company Nike first signed Michael Jordan. However, the director decided not to show Jordan on screen. Read More

Nivea Says Exes The-Dream and Lil Wayne Support Her Looking for Love on Television

Nivea says her famous exes are perfectly fine with her looking for new love on television. Read More

Blac Chyna Celebrates Her ‘Doctorate Degree’ in Religious Liberal Arts from Sketchy Bible School [Photo]

Blac Chyna is now ‘Dr. Angela White’ — or so she says. Read More

Andy Cohen Responds to Backlash for ‘Praising’ Slimmed-Down ‘Housewives’ on Ozempic

Andy Cohen is admitting he was wrong for praising women from the “Real Housewives” franchise who have lost weight by using Ozempic. Read More

Lizzo Is Looking For Women Who ‘Can Sing And Dance’ For The Upcoming Second Season Of ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Lizzo is on the hunt, yet again, for Big Grrrls to add to her roster of background dancers. The casting call comes as she and Amazon Studios extend her first look deal from 2020. Read More

Amid ‘Swarm’ Buzz, Malia Obama Will Create Short Film with Donald Glover’s Production Company

Donald Glover is opening up about what fans can expect from him in the future. Read More

Four Black Harvard University Students Held At Gunpoint After False 911 Call

Four Black Ivy League college students were wrongfully held at gunpoint due to a false 911 call. Read More

Chris Tucker Says ‘It Wasn’t Enough’ As He Explains Why He Stepped Back From Hollywood After Earning $48M For ‘Rush Hour’ Trilogy

Chris Tucker believes there’s more to life than the dollar sign. Read More

‘Love & Hip Hop’ Alum Mendeecees Harris Speaks On His Drug Dealing Past & Shares He Once Put His Mother Up For Collateral: ‘I Can’t Believe I’m Still Here’

Mendeecees has made decisions during his drug dealing days that he’s not too fond of. Read More

Mo’Nique – Fans Suggest Comedian ‘Came Out As Bisexual’ Due To Netflix Special Where She Shares How She Told Her Husband She Wants To Be Intimate w/ Women

Mo’Nique is getting as candid as ever in her new comedy special and, thanks to her honesty, some fans seem to think the comedian is officially a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Read More

