Video Shows Cash App Founder Shortly After Being Stabbed

Cash App founder, Bob Lee, was allegedly stabbed at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Main Street, in the city’s Rincon Hill a neighborhood of condos and corporate offices in San Francisco where police found and took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries. According to the reports no one has been arrested in connection with Bob Lee’s murder.

Many asked the questions, of what happened, why did it happen, and what exactly was the millionaire Bob Lee doing when it happened? Was this personal or random?

A 911 call (listen here) from Bob Lee, as well as a surveillance video has been released showing, Lee, calling as well as walking down a San Fransisco street trying to flag down someone for help.

See the surveillance videos below.