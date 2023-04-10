Tiger Woods Prior Injury Forces Withdrawal From The Masters

CLOSE

Back in 2021 Tiger Woods suffered “comminuted open fractures” to both the upper and lower portions of his tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as damage to the ankle bones and trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg following a single-car accident outside Los Angeles. The injuries Tiger suffered had many speculating whether his PGA career would be over.

Then Tiger Woods shocked the world when he participated in two other events in 2022, the PNC Championship with his son Charlie and TNT’s The Match in December. Then in 2023 Tiger Woods said he was returning to the PGA.

A remarkable feat after the injuries he sustained. Unfortunately those injuries has caused Tiger Woods to withdraw from the Masters this weekend in the middle of the third round.

According to Tiger Woods.

“I am disappointed to have to WD this morning due to reaggravating my plantar fasciitis,” “Thank you to the fans and to @TheMasters who have shown me so much love and support. Good luck to the players today!”

