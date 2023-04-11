The Bijou Star Files: Cardi B’s Reaction To Dalai Lama’s Apology

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 11, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CARDI B Reacts to Dalai Lama Vid …WORLD HAS TOO MANY PREDATORS!!!

Cardi B just defended herself against everyone saying she was the wrong messenger to speak out about the situation with the Dalai Lama, at one point seemingly getting emotional to talk about her own past traumas including abuse. Read More

JEREMY RENNER STROLLING INTO ‘KIMMEL’ …With Cane Do Attitude!!!

Jeremy Renner continues to make a miraculous recovery from his near-death snowplow accident — he strolled into Jimmy Kimmel‘s studio, fully on his own power. Read More

VIRGINIA SCHOOL SHOOTING 6-YEAR-OLD’S MOM CHARGED WITH CRIME… After Child Shot Teacher

There’s now a parent being held responsible for their child shooting someone at school … the mother of the 6-year-old who shot his teacher in a Virginia elementary school has been criminally charged. Read More

EAST PALESTINE TRUCK CARRYING TOXIC SOIL OVERTURNS …In Same County as Train Derailment

A truck carrying a ton of toxic soil out of the train derailment zone in East Palestine tipped over in an accident this week … but the local EPA says there’s nothing to worry about in terms of contamination. Read More

NBA STAR RUDY GOBERT SUSPENDED FOR PUNCHING TEAMMATE… Will Miss Play-In Game

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without their star center when they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA’s play-in tournament game on Tuesday … ’cause the team just suspended Rudy Gobert one game for punching his teammate. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN JOINS ‘AHS’ CAST FOR SEASON 12… New Scream Queen?

Kim Kardashian is dippin’ her toes in the acting pool once again — only this time, she isn’t doing voice-over work — she’s apparently gonna appear alongside some heavy hitters in the upcoming season of “American Horror Story.” Read More

DWAYNE HASKINS’ WIDOW ALLEGES QB WAS DRUGGED BEFORE DEATH… In Robbery Plot

The widow of Dwayne Haskins is claiming the ex-NFL star was drugged in the hours before his death … alleging the former Steelers and Commanders quarterback was the target of a blackmail and robbery plot. Read More

YOUNG M.A Life Decisions Set Me Back BUT I’M SOBER NOW!!!

Young M.A says she’s “very much sober” at this point in time — and, as a result, she’s ready to flood the summer with new music. Read More

Shoppers Get FREE Food At Louisiana Trader Joe’s After Refrigeration Allegedly Went Out (Video)

Shoppers who visited a Lousiana Trader Joe’s were met with more than a lil’ change-saving! Read More

Gunman In Louisville Bank Shooting Identified As Employee Connor Sturgeon

The gunman in the Louisville bank mass shooting on Monday morning has been confirmed to be a 23-year-old employee. Connor Sturgeon reportedly opened fire inside the Old National Bank at around 8:30 a.m. on April 10. Read More

LaTocha Scott Clarifies She & Rocky Bivens Have ‘Open Communication’—NOT An Open Marriage: ‘He Doesn’t Have It That Good!’

LaTocha Scott of Xscape is walking back her prior statement about her and her husband, Rocky Bivens, having an open relationship! Read More

Get Somebody Else To Do It! Gabrielle Union Shuts Down Speculation About Her & Dwyane Wade’s Sex Life

After Twitter began speculating about Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s sex life, the actress told fans that their behind-closed-doors antics aren’t as exciting as some may believe! Read More

Biden ends COVID national emergency after Congress acts

The public health emergency underpins tough immigration restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border, and is set to expire on May 11. Read More

Black lawmaker who was expelled to return to Tennessee House

The council vote returns Jones to the Capitol after just four days. Read More

Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett says department is prepared for protests as Jayland Walker grand jury proceedings begin

The grand jury will decide whether or not eight officers will face criminal charges for Walker’s shooting death last June. Read More

Teen suspect in Solon police shooting was armed

It was a 16-year-old Cleveland boy carrying a loaded handgun while fleeing on foot from a stolen minivan who prompted a police shooting near a local elementary school on Thursday morning, authorities said. Read More

Swae Lee Shares Story About Crying Over Girlfriend Leaving Him for Truck Driver

Swae Lee revealed to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 that one of his first girlfriends left him for a truck driver. Read More

Halle Berry Claps Back at Troll Saying She’s ‘Posting Nudes for Attention in Menopause’

Halle Berry doesn’t have time for negativity. Read More

50 Cent Jokingly Calls Out 10-Year-Old Son After $10,000 Apple Cash Request

In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent revealed that his 10-year-old son Sire sent him a $10,000 request via Apple Cash. Read More

2023 Has Had More Mass Shootings Than Days, Database Shows

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been more mass shootings in 2023 than days. Read More

Man Sentenced to 6 Months in Prison After Scaring Over 1,000 Chickens to Death in Feud With Neighbor

A man has been sentenced to prison in China after he was found guilty of scaring over 1,000 chickens to death following an alleged feud with his neighbor… Read More

Florida Woman Wins $2 Million Scratch-Off Game After Spending Life Savings on Daughter’s Cancer Treatment

Geraldine Gimblet, a Florida woman from Lakeland, is blessed. Read More

Woman Sends Family a Selfie During First Date & Disappears Shortly After; Date Arrested

A 58-year-old woman who sent her family a selfie with a man she was on a first date with has vanished. Read More

Drake Jokes Him And Rick Ross Are Identical Twins After Fans Mistake Them [Video]

Well, it looks like Drake and Rick Ross look more similar than ever to some fans in a viral social media video. Read More

Florida Middle School Teacher Facing Charges After Allegedly Organizing Fight Club in Classroom: “30 Seconds, No Screaming, No Yelling, No Phones”

A Florida middle school teacher is facing charges after detectives say she organized fights in her classroom. Read More

Odell Beckham Jr. Agrees To $18 Million One-Year Deal With Baltimore Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. has agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for a reported $18 million. Read More

Antibiotic-Resistant Superbug detected in Los Angeles Wastewater Could ‘Spread Widely’

An antibiotic-resistant superbug has been detected in Los Angeles wastewater samples, and public health officials are concerned the bug could spread. Read More

Tory Lanez’s Sentencing in Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion is Delayed Again

A judge was expected to sentence Tory Lanez on Monday for shooting Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a case that has been closely watched by fans of both musicians for nearly three years. Read More

Benzino Says He Tried To Stop Coi Leray From Smoking Weed [Video]

Benzino wants to make sure that he can be the father to his kids. Read More

Mariah Carey Drops Legal Petition Against Ex Nick Cannon Over Custody Of Their Twins

Mariah Carey has had a change of heart. Read More

Kanye – Ex-Teacher Suing Donda Academy Alleges Students Are Very Behind Academically: We [Didn’t] Even Teach African American History & It’s Going To Be Hard For Kids To Transfer – There [Are] No Grades!

Apparently, Donda is in disaster, and Kanye West has yet to provide any relief for it! Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com