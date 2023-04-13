Queen Latifah Makes Library of Congress History

CLOSE

Congratulations are in order, and it would be safe to say, all hail the Queen, as the multifaceted Queen Latifah has made history by becoming the first female rapper to be added to the National Recording Registry at The Library of Congress with her 1989 debut album, “All Hail the Queen”.

New Jersey native, Dana Elaine Owens AKA Queen Latifah, took the Hip Hop scene by storm in the late 1980s launching a wave of female rappers and helped redefine the traditionally male genre. She later became a notable actress, becoming not only a Grammy Award winner but an Emmy Award winner.

Related Stories Queen Latifah Says She Practices Her No’s When Jobs Ask Her To Lose Weight

It’s been reported that, this year’s list of 25 recordings regarded as “audio treasures” by the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress was announced Wednesday by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. The songs are recognized as worthy of preservation based on “their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage,” according to the library.

There is now a total of only 625 recordings selected for the National Recording Registry.

See video below