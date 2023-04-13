Queen Latifah Makes Library of Congress History

Congratulations are in order, and it would be safe to say, all hail the Queen, as the multifaceted Queen Latifah has made history by becoming the first female rapper to be added to the National Recording Registry at The Library of Congress with her 1989 debut album, “All Hail the Queen”.
New Jersey native, Dana Elaine Owens AKA Queen Latifah, took the Hip Hop scene by storm in the late 1980s launching a wave of female rappers and helped redefine the traditionally male genre. She later became a notable actress, becoming not only a Grammy Award winner but an Emmy Award winner.
It’s been reported that, this year’s list of 25 recordings regarded as “audio treasures” by the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress was announced Wednesday by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden. The songs are recognized as worthy of preservation based on “their cultural, historical or aesthetic importance in the nation’s recorded sound heritage,” according to the library.
There is now a total of only 625 recordings selected for the National Recording Registry.
See video below
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Amherst School Bus Driver Quits After Video Cursing at Students Goes Viral
-
Rickey Smiley Commends Reginae Carter for “Setting The Record Straight” [AUDIO]
-
VA Rapper EGYPXN Drops New Music Video Then Shoots Family
-
D.C. Woman Kidnaps Kids To Get Her Baby Daddy Attention
-
Here's How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Uh Oh! Naked Pic of Serena Williams Goes Viral!
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter