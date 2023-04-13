The Bijou Star Files: Americans Kidnapped By Cartel Speak

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 13, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

MEXICO KIDNAPPING CARTEL TRIED FORCING SIBLINGS TO HAVE SEX

Two of the people kidnapped in Mexico and survived say their captors tried forcing them to have sex with each other … and their account is terrifying. Read More

MEEK MILL SELLS HUGE ATL HOUSE TO RICK ROSS… $4.2 Mil, Straight Cash!!!

Meek Mill‘s unloaded his larger-than-life ATL pad — and his keys are being handed over to none other than fellow rap legend Rick Ross for a HEFTY chunk of change. Read More

LOUISVILLE BANK SHOOTING 911 CALLS FROM EMPLOYEES, SHOOTER’S MOM Describe Horror Of Mass Shooting

We’re now getting more details into the horror that unfolded inside a Louisville bank Monday … as 911 calls paint a picture of panic and desperation. Read More

JEFF BEZOS NOT BIDDING ON NFL’S COMMANDERS… Months After Meeting W/ Jay-Z

Jeff Bezos won’t be the new owner of the Washington Commanders … the Amazon founder reportedly won’t bid on the NFL franchise despite months of interest, and a secretive meeting with Jay-Z. Read More

‘Y&R’ STAR KRISTOFF ST. JOHN DAUGHTER ARRESTED FOR INDECENT EXPOSURE… Allegedly Naked & Meditating In Store

The daughter of late soap star Kristoff St. John and professional boxer Mia St. John got arrested in Idaho after allegedly stripping down in a supermarket … and cops say she later tried to escape from jail. Read More

TARGET SECURITY GUARD PUNCHES BLACK WOMAN IN REPARATIONS FIGHT… She Wanted $1K in Groceries

Dramatic new video shows a white male security guard delivering a knockout punch to a black woman, who demanded reparations to cover her $1,000 grocery bill at Target — and compared herself to Rosa Parks. Read More

PRINCE HARRY WILL ATTEND CHARLES’ CORONATION WITHOUT MEGHAN

Prince Harry is going to his dad’s coronation next month … but Meghan Markle won’t be with him. Read More

JAY-ZPERFORMING FOR LOUIS VUITTON …Promoting Basquiat & Warhol Exhibit!!!

Jay-Z‘s longtime love for Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat is being flipped into a tribute concert for the Louis Vuitton Foundation this Friday … marking a rare live performance for Hov these days. Read More

KENTUCKY MASS SHOOTING KILLER’S AR-15 WILL GO UP FOR AUCTION

The AR-15 rifle used in the mass killing at a Kentucky bank will soon be hitting the auction block. You heard it right. Kentucky gun laws are so lax that firearms seized by law enforcement are required to be sold at auction. Read More

TRISTAN THOMPSON & COREY GAMBLE KARDASHIAN BROS CLUBBIN’ TOGETHER… Celebrate Lakers Victory

Tristan Thompson‘s back in the NBA and back in the L.A. club scene with his brother-in-Kardashian/Jenner-dom, Corey Gamble — they soaked up some nightlife after the Lakers took home a big fat W. Read More

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES FOOD FIGHT!!! During $1 Dog Night

It was cloudy with a chance of hotdogs at the Philadelphia Phillies game on Tuesday — ’cause some fans in attendance decided to turn Dollar Dog Night into a huge food fight!! Read More

LIL UZI VERT’S TATTOO BINGE New Forehead Portrait …AND CROSS ON HIS TONGUE!!!

Lil Uzi Vert‘s been going tattoo crazy lately, debuting a massive new piece on his forehead and a cross on his tongue … leaving fans puzzled, yet still intrigued!!! Read More

INFAMOUS HOMES RAZED DARK PASTS TORN DOWN …From Weinstein’s Home To Dahmer’s Apartment

Loads of homes connected to infamous names have been demolished over the years … so take a look at some pads with dark, dark clouds that have been met with a wrecking ball. Read More

HALLE BERRY DRAG QUEENS, MIMOSAS & TWERKING… Top THAT Brunch!!!

Halle Berry clearly loves a meal and a show, especially when she can get in on the action … as she did while having an absolute BLAST at a drag queen brunch! Read More

Martin Lawrence Reacts To News Of Upcoming Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Ceremony (Video)

Martin Lawrence’s illustrious acting career in both television and film will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame. Read More

U.S. Officials Announce They Won’t Pursue Criminal Charges In 2022 Death Of Shanquella Robinson

On Wednesday, U.S. officials announced they would not pursue criminal charges following the 2022 death of Shanquella Robinson, as “the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution.” Read More

Quavo Prepares To Deliver Solo Album Dedicated To Takeoff: ‘All My Emotions In This’

Quavo is preparing to deliver his sophomore solo album, dedicated to his late Migos groupmate Takeoff. The rapper confirmed the news and shared that the album will be titled ‘Rocket Power.’ Read More

Ariana Grande Addresses Concerns About Her Body: ‘Healthy Can Look Different’

Ariana Grande is getting transparent with the world and addressing social media’s concerns about her body. The 29-year-old singer took to TikTok on Tuesday and shared a video that has since garnered over 52 million views. Read More

Two Florida Girls, 12 And 14, Drove 400 Miles, Turned Themselves In After Seeing Missing Alert

Two Florida girls crossed multiple state lines last week to reportedly meet someone they met online. After the 12-year-old and 14-year-old saw themselves on TV at a gas station, they turned themselves into the police. Read More

Georgia Mother Seeks Answers After Her Child Is Mysteriously Burned At Daycare

Fay Menard was shocked when she picked up her 6-month-old daughter, Ayva, from the Childcare Network Daycare in Mcdonough, Georgia, and noticed her child had a second-degree burn. A burn, she claims, a daycare employee tried to pass off as a rash. Read More

Expelled Tennessee Lawmaker Justin Pearson Reinstated By Shelby County Board Of Commissioners After Protesting Against Gun Violence

Two days after ousted Tennessee lawmaker Justin Jones (D) was reinstated to his seat, fellow expelled Representative Justin Pearson (D) has also been reappointed to his seat by the Shelby County Board of Commissioners! Read More

Tupperware To Possibly Go Out Of Business Due To Lack Of Popularity With “Younger Generations”

Tupperware says it could possibly go out of business due to being “less popular” with the younger generation. Read More

Married NYPD Lieutenant Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Colleague And Threatening To Throw Her In Front Of A Train

A married NYPD lieutenant is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend, demanding threesomes, and threatening to push her in front of a train if she spoke about their affair. Read More

North Carolina Woman, Who ‘Made A Fortune’ Selling Her Used IUD, Toenail Clippings & Earwax, Encourages Others To Do The Same

A North Carolina woman is detailing how she “made a fortune” from selling her used IUD, toenail clippings and even her earwax. The woman, identified as Rebekka Blue, is also encouraging others to do the same. Read More

Jamie Foxx Experiences Medical Complications, Daughter Says Foxx Is Recovering

Jamie Foxx’s daughter, Corrine Foxx, took to Instagram Wednesday evening to share that her father experienced a “medical complication” on Tuesday. Read More

Mo’Nique Files Lawsuit Against CBS and Paramount Over Unpaid Royalties from “The Parkers”

Comedian and Oscar award winner Mo’Nique filed a lawsuit Wednesday against CBS, Paramount and Big Ticket Productions over unpaid royalties from her hit tv show “The Parkers.” Read More

Donald Trump Says He Won’t Drop Out of The 2024 Presidential Race: “It’s not my thing. I wouldn’t do it”

Donald Trump says he will not drop out of the 2024 presidential race even if he is found guilty in the Stormy Daniels “hush money” case. Read More

Elon Musk Deleting Legacy Blue Checks On 4/20

Elon Musk has confirmed all legacy blue checks will be scrapped by April 20th, the annual smoker’s holiday. Read More

Da Brat And Her Wife Share Touching Moment’s Showing Their Baby Kick

Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart documented the emotional moment wife Da Brat felt her baby move inside her stomach. Read More

Whoops: Nick Cannon Forgets Daughter Onyx When Asked to Name all 12 Children

It’s not uncommon for a parent of multiple kids to forget a name or two in conversation, but with 12 kids (and likely more on the way), Nick Cannon is going to make that mistake more than a few times. Read More

