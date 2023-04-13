Mo’Nique Is Suing CBS and Paramount

CLOSE

Many things in Hollywood as it pertains to Oscar award winning actress/comedian Mo’Nique have been made a new. The black ball has seemed to have been dropped in the right corner pocket, as Mo’Nique has a new role on Starz ‘BMF’, she linked back up with director Lee Daniels for a smash hit movie ‘The Reading’. Mo’Nique who once called for a boycott of Netflix made her return to the streaming platform on April 4th with the Netflix special My Name Is Mo’Nique. All wrongs seemed to have been right. Or has it?

On Wednesday, sista Mo’Nique filed a lawsuit against Paramount and CBS for alleged unpaid royalties owed to her from ‘The Parkers’ her hit television series that was a spinoff from’ Moesha’.

According to Page Six:

The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Hicks Media, the production company owned by Mo’Nique and her husband Sydney, alleges the defendants “artificially depressed” the show’s profits to “retain millions that would otherwise be contractually due” to the actress and writers.

“While the series has proven to be a major financial success for its producers and distributors, the series’ talent have not been permitted to share in the fruits of that success,”

Speaking of Mo’Nique’s Netflix special, My Name Is Mo’Nique, not only was it hilarious it also brought forth many unknown revelations and truths. It appeared that Mo’Nique came out. According to Mo’Nique in the special she is not a Lesbian however she was born attracted to women (to paraphrase).

see video below