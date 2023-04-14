The Bijou Star Files: Minneapolis To Pay Out $8.9M For Ex-Cops Sins

CLOSE

Minneapolis Will Pay $8.9M to Other Victims of Derek Chauvin’s Brutality Prior to George Floyd

In 2021, the city of Minneapolis agreed to pay George Floyd's family $27 million for his murder by police officer Derek Chauvin in May 2020.

BRITTNEY GRINER I’LL FIGHT TO BRING HOME AMERICANS… Held Captive In Russia

It's been four months since Brittney Griner was released from a Russian penal camp, but the WNBA star hasn't forgotten about the Americans left behind, vowing to continue to fight for the release of U.S. citizens being held captive in Russia.

TEXAS JUSTICE MAN GETS 70 YEARS FOR SPITTING AT COPS!!!

Everything really is bigger in Texas … including prison sentences, because a man is potentially going to spend the rest of his life behind bars for spitting at police officers during his arrest.

LADY GAGA GOES TO WASHINGTON!!! Prez Puts Her on Arts Committee

Lady Gaga is getting some political experience, because President Biden is tapping her to co-chair a committee devoted to the arts.

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Katrina Jackson And Jamie Collins Get Married (Video)

Katrina Jackson and Jamie Collins are now a married couple! The former Black Ink Crew: Chicagostar, known as Kat Tat, announced her union to Collins on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion Files New Motion Seeking Third-Party Manager For 1501 Certified Records’ Finances

Megan Thee Stallion filed a new motion Thursday against Carl Crawford and 1501 Certified Records.

Tina Turner Praises Angela Bassett After The Actor Is Included In TIME Magazine’s ‘Most Influential People Of 2023’

Tina Turner is giving Angela Bassett all her flowers after the 64-year-old actor was recently named one of TIME Magazine's "100 Most Influential People of 2023.'

Chris Tucker Says He Once Turned Private Jet Around To Meet Michael Jackson

Chris Tucker says he once turned around a private jet to fly right back to New York — after already landing in Los Angeles — because Michael Jackson wanted to see him.

Chris Brown Announces Project With Ciara Following Backlash From Chloe Bailey Collab

According to Chris Brown, he and Ciara are linking up for a forthcoming project—and the reactions are definitely a mixed bag!

Million-Dollar Athlete: Angel Reese Projected As Highest-Earning Women’s College Basketball Star!

After becoming an NCAA champ and having a brief stand-off with Jill Biden's White House visit suggestion, Angel Reese has been named the highest projected earner in all of women's college basketball!

Tech Executive Arrested In Murder Of Cash App Founder Bob Lee

An arrest has been made concerning the murder of Cash App founder Bob Lee, and the alleged suspect also reportedly works in the tech industry.

JAMIE FOXX 8 UNFINISHED SHOOTING DAYS FOR ‘BACK IN ACTION’… In Wake Of Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx's sudden, serious illness has producers scrambling on his movie set and beyond … and TMZ is getting conflicting information about the movie he was shooting — "Back in Action."

Here’s the Advice Kim Kardashian Gave Kourtney Before Walking Down the Aisle to Marry Travis Barker

Kim Kardashian is keeping it real with her sister.

Ja Morant Files Defamation Countersuit Against Teen Who Accused Him of Assault

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has filed a countersuit against the teenager who accused him of punching him in the head and flashing a gun,

NYC Appoints Its First-Ever ‘Rat Czar’ to Control Pest Population

Heads up, New York City rats. Kathleen Corradi is coming for you.

Rapper Juvenile Reportedly Lands A Tiny Desk Concert After Initially Not Knowing What The Show Was: “I’m Gonna Put On A One Of A Kind Show For Y’all”

After discovering what NPR Tiny Desk Concert is, rapper Juvenile has reportedly secured his own episode!

Nicki Minaj Set to Star In and Executive Produce Alongside 50 Cent in New Animated Series ‘Lady Danger’

Nicki Minaj is set to star in and executive produce a new animated Amazon Freevee series called Lady Danger.

OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Sued By Family Of Slain Boyfriend For Funeral Expenses As She Fights Second-Degree Murder Charge

Courtney Clenney, the OnlyFans model accused of murdering Christian Obusmeli, is being dragged to court by her slain boyfriend's family.

Blac Chyna Says ‘It Just Came Over Me’ As She Reveals What Inspired Her To Transform Back To Her Authentic Self

It looks like Blac Chyna is continuing on her spiritual journey.

Kristoff St. John — Daughter of Late Soap Opera Star Tries To Escape Jail Following Arrest For Stripping & Meditating In Supermarket

The daughter of late soap opera star Kristoff St. John is accused of engaging in indecent exposure.

50 Cent Says He Regrets Working w/ The Wrong People & Isn’t Doing Any ‘BMF’ Spin-Offs Or Selling Any Other Shows To STARZ

It looks like 50 Cent is, once again, fed up with the STARZ network.

New York Doctor Says Women Are Lining Up To Pay $25,000 To Have Their Brazilian Butt Lift Fat Sucked Out

According to one New York doctor, women are lining up outside of his office to pay $25,000 to have their Brazilian Butt Lift fat sucked back out!

Georgia Inmate Found Dead After Being ‘Eaten Alive’ By Bedbugs and Lice

An inmate's family is seeking answers after he died in a 'filthy' jail cell in the psychiatric wing of Fulton County Jail.

Florida Man Breaks Into Police Department And Takes A Shower

A drunk Florida man was caught after he broke into a local police department, took a shower, and stole some uniform accessories undetected.

Memphis Mother Stabs Her Son After An Argument Over Dirty Dishes

A Memphis mother is in custody after a fight with her son escalated, Tennessee police said.

