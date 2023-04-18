Jonathan Majors Manager Bails On Him Amidst Assault Allegation

CLOSE

When things are going good things are good but unfortunately when things are going good for some people the bad is hiding around the corner to knock them down. Sadly for Creed III star, actor, Jonathan Majors one minute things were great as he was standing on an Academy Award stage, then not long after he has found himself in a battle to save his integrity and career following allegations that he physically assaulted his girlfriend.

Allegedly Jonathan Majors girlfriend, whose identity has not been released, claimed that the actor physically assaulted her last month where she she suffered minor head and neck injuries. Jonathan Majors was arrested, charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment then later released and his girlfriend has since recanted her story.

In the days following Majors’ arrest, attorney Chaudhry disclosed alleged text messages between Jonathan Majors and the unidentified woman that the lawyer claimed show the woman “disavowed any allegations” against the Creed III star.

Now it’s being report that Jonathan Majors longtime manager as well as his PR firm is bailing on him as well in the midst of these alleged assault allegations.

Both Jonathan Majors manager and PR company have cut ties with him over issues surrounding his toxic behavior, according to a report. Meanwhile, Majors and his reps claim he is innocent in the assault case. His legal team reportedly has video evidence and witness statements to support it.