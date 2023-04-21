Martin Lawrence Gets His Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

CLOSE

Congratulations are in order as Actor/Comedian Martin Lawrence has taken up residency with his own star on the legendary Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Before Marty Mar became a Bay Boy for life, he single handedly transformed television bring it into the sign of times with his history television show ‘Martin’ a sitcom that aired for five seasons on Fox from August 27, 1992, to May 1, 1997.

Related Stories Martin Reunion Special Trailer Has Dropped [Video]

58 year old Martin Lawrence was honored by Tracy Morgan, Lynn Whitfield, Steve Harvey, and Tichina Arnold, with his family by his side to see him be immortalized in entertainment history.

“I’m thankful for the love that I give out and I’m just feeling that I’m getting it back. If I can pass one thing on to those coming after me, it would be to board your dream bus with confidence, grace, and humility and ride it until the wheels fall off!” –Martin

Take a look at Martin making his acceptance speech below.