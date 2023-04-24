The Bijou Star Files: Donald Trump Gives Slice Half Empty

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 24, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.
DONALD TRUMP A SLICE OF LIFE …Trump Offers Half-Eaten Pizza To Fans
Donald Trump tried to ingratiate a crowd of supporters with pizza, but he suggested the prized piece was a slice he had half-eaten. Read More
JONATHAN MAJORSALLEGED DV VICTIM PARTYING IN CLUBNew Video on Night Of Alleged Incident
We know Jonathan Majors‘ alleged DV victim was out partying after the incident in question — but now — there’s video that appears to support Majors’ team’s claim she was just fine. Read More
NELLY & ASHANTIFUEL RUMORS THEY’RE BACK ON… Fans Think It’s Legit!!!
Nelly and Ashanti were an item once upon a time — and now, fans think they’re going through déjà vu all over again … based on videos of them together last night. Read More
KIM & KANYE CO-PARENTING OUR KIDDOS… At North’s BBall Game
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West live very separate lives these days, but that doesn’t mean they can’t come together to support their kids … doing just that this weekend. Read More
KIM KARDASHIANUP CLOSE & PERSONAL WITH USHERDuring Vegas Residency
Kim Kardashian got some very special treatment from Usher … not only did she have one of the best seats in the house for his residency — she got an up close and personal performance, too! Read More
COLORADO BUS DRIVERFACING 30 CHARGES OF CHILD ABUSE… After Intentionally Slamming On Brakes
A school bus driver in Colorado reportedly got stripped from his job after getting caught using his brakes as a cruel way to teach students to stay seated — and he’s apparently now facing a slew of charges as a result. Read More
TORY LANEZPens Emotional Letter To District Attorney …I’M INNOCENT, YA GOTTA BELIEVE ME!!!
Tory Lanez is still pining for his freedom despite his looming sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion — calling on the D.A. to give him a fair shake this time around. Read More
OPRAH WINFREYMONTECITO NEIGHBORS PISSEDBy New Wall Outside Home
Oprah Winfrey is the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons after a new wall she constructed to save her home from flood water has her neighbors pissed. Read More
