The Bijou Star Files: Don Lemon Speaks For The 1st Time

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 28, 2023:

Don Lemon Says He Has ‘No Regrets’ In First Interview Since CNN Firing: ‘Whatever I Did, I Did & I Own”

Political analyst Don Lemon seems to be confident and in good spirits.

Trump reveals new nickname for Joe Biden as he goes easy on Hillary Clinton

Former President Donald Trump announced Thursday he will scrap the "Crooked Hillary" nickname and apply the epithet to President Biden instead — an effort to recapture the zeitgeist of his successful 2016 campaign.

JONATHAN MAJORS ORDERED TO STAY AWAY FROM EX-GF …Alleged Dom. Violence Victim

Jonathan Majors has just been ordered to keep away from the ex-girlfriend he allegedly assaulted, TMZ has learned … but his team still denies he attacked her.

STEVE WILKOS SAW JERRY SPRINGER LAST MONTH …Feels Like He ‘Was Saying Goodbye to Me’

Steve Wilkos is opening up about his final time seeing Jerry Springer — a night they both got very emotional — but he says his dear friend never let on that he was battling cancer.

EX-ESPN REPORTER MARLY RIVERA‘F***ING C***’ DISS CAUGHT ON VIDEO… Went Down In Front Of Aaron Judge

The "f***ing c***" barb that ex-ESPN reporter Marly Rivera hurled at a female journalist earlier this month was captured on video … and in the footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can see it all went down right in front of Aaron Judge.

LAMAR JACKSON I GOT PAAAAAAAID!!!… Inks $260 Million Deal To Stay With Ravens

Lamar Jackson isn't going anywhere — the superstar quarterback just agreed to a humongous 5-year, $260 million deal to remain with the Baltimore Ravens … making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

KIM KARDASHIAN & DON LEMON SOOO, ANYTHING NEW WITH YOU???Chat at Time100 Gala

Ya gotta imagine Don Lemon and Kim Kardashian have plenty to catch up about — like possible new career paths — and they got into it at the Time100 Gala.

JADA PINKETT SMITH’S ‘RED TABLE TALK’ CANCELED

Jada Pinkett Smith just commented on the cancelation on Instagram. She said, "We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband. We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come."

All Charges Dropped For One Of Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Alleged Gym Attackers

All charges have been dropped for one of Tekashi 6ix9ine's gym attackers, according to court documents.

Kirsten Corley-Bennett Shares Text About ‘Not Growing Up’ Amid Video Of Chance The Rapper At Jamaica’s Carnival

Earlier this month, Chance The Rapper was a social media hot topic after multiple videos of him at Jamaica's 2023 carnival surfaced.

Swizz Beatz Responds To Speculation Of A Possible Nicki Minaj & Lil Kim Verzuz

Swizz Beatz is addressing speculation surrounding a possible Verzuz match-up between rappers Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim.

Bhad Bhabie Slams ‘Pedophile’ Label Over Chief Keef Relationship, Maintains He Didn’t Groom Her

Bhad Bhabie is speaking out in Chief Keef 's defense.

Offset Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Hate’ He Has: ‘Fake Love a MF SMH’

In a pair of cryptic messages shared on social media, Offset has suggested that he has a lot of hate for some unnamed individuals showing "fake love."

Spotify Increasing Subscription Prices For The First Time in U.S.

Spotify will be raising its subscription prices for the first time in the U.S.

Xzibit’s Estranged Wife Is Requesting An Additional $230,000 To Cover Her Legal Fees

Xzibit's estranged wife, Krista Joiner, has requested an additional $230,000 from him to assist in covering her legal expenses and other costs while their divorce case is ongoing.

Kids 13 and Under Face Social Media Ban With New Bipartisan Senate Bill

A new bipartisan bill was launched with the goal of safeguarding children from the risks associated with social media.

Cardi B to Seize Tasha K’s $9k YouTube Ad Revenue in Attempt to Satisfy $4 Million Defamation Lawsuit Judgment

Cardi B has been granted the ability by the court to seize Tasha K's assets — and she's wasted no time going afte what she's owed.

Jonathan Majors’s Lawyer Responds After Judge Grants Alleged Victim Full Temporary Order of Protection

Jonathan Majors's lawyer is speaking out after the woman the actor is charged with assaulting was granted an order of protection.

Chicago D.A. Who Let Jussie Smollett Off Originally, Opts Out Of Running For New Term

Kim Foxx will not seek reelection in 2024 after serving two terms as Cook County state's attorney.

Nia Long’s Ex Ime Udoka Reflects On Being Fired From Boston Due To Alleged Relationship w/ Female Staffer: ‘I Had To Own It’

Former Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has finally addressed his public cheating scandal.

