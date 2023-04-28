Michigan Teen Safely Stops Bus After Driver Passes Out [Video]

CLOSE

A Michigan teenager can be called a hero today after video surfaced of him safely stopping a bus once the driver passed out at the wheel. The wild incident happened in the Detroit area.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

The driver was taking students home from Carter Middle School in Warren, Michigan. In the video, you see him fanning himself and reports in to dispatch that he’s feeling dizzy. Just a moment later he’s out cold.

The male 7th-grade student was quick thinking after noticing the driver was responsive. He managed to stop the bus without incident, a pretty miraculous occurrence considering the circumstances.

From FOX 8:

That’s when Dillon Reeves stepped in and stopped the bus to the sounds of the other kids on it yelling.

In a statement on Facebook, Warren Councilman Jonathan Lafferty said the City of Warren was “very proud” of his actions.

“This young man jumped into action when his school bus driver experienced a medical emergency, bringing the bus to a stop and avoiding what could have been a very tragic accident. We are very proud of you for your heroic actions!” the post read.

To see the full report from FOX 8, [click here].

