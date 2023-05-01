The Bijou Star Files: SM Influencer Convicted For Lying

CLOSE

California social media influencer convicted of lying about children’s kidnapping

A California “momfluencer” was convicted for making up a story of how her children were nearly kidnapped by a Latino couple. Read More

TEXAS MASS SHOOTING SHOOTER STILL ON THE LOOSE …After Slaughtering 5 Neighbors Execution Style

The man accused of carrying out 5 “execution-style” murders in Texas was triggered by his neighbors complaining their baby’s sleep was interrupted by his target practice, according to a new report. Read More

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS SHAQUIL BARRETT’S 2-YEAR-OLD DIES …Drowned in Family Pool

Shaquil Barrett — a linebacker for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — just suffered an unimaginable tragedy … his 2-year-old drowned in their pool, just days after her birthday. Read More

‘SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE’JOINS BILLION-DOLLAR CLUB …In Pandemic Box Office Days

Mario just joined an exclusive club that started forming in 2020, when the pandemic started — one that includes 10 figures at the box office … which is a rare feat in this day and age. Read More

KIMORA LEE SIMMONS NICE & SLOW REUNION WITH USHER …Kim K & Khloe Take It In

Kimora Lee Simmons was in Usher‘s sights this weekend — which quickly turned into a steamy encounter … all caught on video by Kim K while in the company of Khloe too. Read More

RIHANNA FURRY & FIERCE IN CHANEL …Baby Bumpin’ in NYC

Rihanna wore quite the getup in New York last night — one that was all fur and all high fashion … from head to toe. Read More

WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS’ DINNER MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle …EATS IT AT AFTER-PARTY!!!

D.C. was lit Saturday night at an after-party following the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, and apparently so were some of the correspondents!!! Read More

FLORIDA PRINCIPAL FORCED TO RESIGN OVER DAVID STATUE …Pays the Big Guy a Visit!!!

An ex-principal — who was forced to resign after her school showed off the naked David statue to students — made the trek to Italy … and was welcomed with open arms. Read More

LEBRON JAMES TROLLS GRIZZLIES AFTER G6 WIN …Re: Mystikal, HELP THE 🐻

LeBron James knows a good reference when he hears it — and after booting the Memphis Grizzlies out of the playoffs … a classic Mystikal line came to mind, and it’s perfect. Read More

FIERY DISASTER TIKTOKER’S FLAMETHROWER EXPLODES …Burns Over 80 Percent Of Body

A dangerous challenge on TikTok landed a North Carolina teen in the hospital with serious burns over nearly 80 percent of his disfigured body. Read More

CHANCE THE RAPPER MARRIAGE ALL GOOD Following Viral Twerk Vid

Chance the Rapper and his wife Kirsten have had fans fearing they’re heading toward a split for the last couple of weeks … but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Read More

MIKE TYSON PSYCHEDELICS WOULD’VE MADE ME A BETTER BOXER… I Swear!!!

Mike Tyson was a BEAST in his day, but he would’ve been an even bigger problem in the ring if he’d used psychedelics in his prime, so says the legend himself! Read More

Lawyer For Young Thug Requests Bond For Fourth Time, Cites ‘Limited Healthy Food Options” And Lack Of Sleep

Young Thug’s legal team has asked the court to grant him bond for the fourth time. His attorney Brian Steel says his client is “languishing in the County Jail,” according to a recently-filed motion. Read More

Nick Cannon Calls ‘Red Table Talk’ A ‘Toxic Table’ Following Cancellation (WATCH)

Nick Cannon may have just unveiled his new Amp radio show—The Daily Cannon—earlier this week, but he’s already sendin’ out SHOTS! Read More

Woman Accused Of Killing BF’s Young Daughter Seen Dropping Off Body In Bucket At Biological Mother’s Yard

A shocking video seemingly shows a Louisiana woman dropping off the dead body of her boyfriend’s 6-year-old daughter, Bella Fontenelle, at her biological mother’s home. Read More

Man Who Crashed Into Teens After Doorbell Prank and Killed Three Is Found Guilty of Murder

Anurag Chandra, a California man who crashed into a car of six teenagers and killed three after they played a doorbell ditch prank has been convicted. Read More

50 Cent Shows Off 985,000 Square Foot Studio for G-Unit Film Division: ‘TV Will Never Be The Same’

After establishing his TV prowess at Starz with hit series like Power and BMF, 50 Cent is expanding his empire with a new 985,000 square foot studio for G-Unit’s film division. Read More

Former Mortuary Worker Indicted After Selling Stolen Body Parts For $11,000

A former mortuary worker pleaded not guilty to charges related to selling stolen body parts from medical school cadavers to a Pennsylvania man she met on the internet for almost $11,000. Read More

Swizz Beatz Opens Up About Doctors Telling Him He Might Never Walk Again Following Past Health Issues

Swizz Beatz opened up about some of his past health issues during a recent appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show. He revealed that doctors told him that it was so severe that he might not walk again. Read More

Nicki Minaj Faces A $750,000 Lawsuit Following Her Husband’s Alleged Altercation With A Security Guard

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, are facing more legal issues. Read More

Deion Sanders Calls Out NFL Draft After Only One HBCU Player Gets Drafted

Deion Sanders has voiced his opinion on the recent NFL draft, saying he’s “ashamed” that 31 NFL teams passed on former JSU cornerback Isaiah Bolden for seven rounds. Read More

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers Tour’ Breaks Record To Become Highest Grossing Hip-Hop Tour

Kendrick Lamar’s The Big Steppers Tour has broken the record for the highest-grossing tour in hip-hop history. The record was previously held by Drake for the Aubrey & the Three Migos tour. Read More

IRS Is Hiring Armed Special Agents, Paying Up To $95K

The Internal Revenue Service is hiring special agents who will have the authority to use “deadly force” if needed. Read More

Carlos King Speaks On Rumors He Stole From Kandi Burress [Video]

During an appearance on Big Tigger Morning Show, Carlos King addressed the elephant in the room. Read More

Woman With Bullet Stuck In Her Clitoris Is Healing Well After It Was Successfully Removed

The victim of a freak accident that was shot in her clitoris has successfully had the bullet removed. Read More

Mariah Carey Celebrates Moroccan and Monroe’s 12th Birthday: ‘My Babies’ [Photo]

“I thank God for you every day! ‘Our love is Supernatural!!!’ Carey wrote in honor of her twins’ turning 12 on Sunday. Read More

“Do They Ever Cross His Mind?”: Brian McKnight Slammed For Not Acknowledging His Kids From Previous Marriage [Photo]

Brian McKnight is in the headlines again, in regards to his children. Read More

Ray J Gets Soulja Boy Treatment, Women Choose Cheesesteak Over Dinner With Him [Video]

Ray J has been the butt of many jokes over the years, and a new viral video pitting the singer against a particular fatty cuisine appears to be continuing this trend. Read More

Nia Long Shares Cryptic Post About ‘Revenge’ Following Ime Udoka Split

Nia Long wants everyone to know she’s taking the high road after ex-fiancé Ime Udoka had an affair. Read More

Texas Man Resumed Date After Allegedly Killing Fake Parking Attendant Over $40

A Texas man on a date who paid $40 to park, only to learn inside a Houston burger joint that he was scammed, allegedly went back and fatally shot the man posing as an attendant and then returned for dinner. Read More

Jayson Tatum Used A Postgame Interview To Apologize To Janet Jackson After The Celtics Finally Beat The Hawks

The Boston Celtics eliminated the Atlanta Hawks from the NBA playoffs on Thursday, but not in time to save Janet Jackson’s concert. Read More

Latto Cops To Plastic Surgery But Warns Women Off Overdoing It: ‘It’s Not A Permanent Fix’ [Video]

“Big Energy” hitmaker Latto sits down with her sister, Brooklyn Nikole, to talk about cosmetic surgery and other topics. Read More

Chicago Popeyes Employee Trashes Restaurant After Claiming He Wasn’t Paid For A Month

After claiming that he wasn’t paid for a month of work, a Chicago Popeyes employee might be on the hook for damages after trashing the restaurant he works at. Read More

