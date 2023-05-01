Serena Williams And Alexis Ohanian Are Expecting Baby Number 2

CLOSE

Congratulations are in order as tennis star Serena Williams has spilled the tea that she and her husband Alexis Ohanian are expecting their second child.

As Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian slayed the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala, Serena was glowing as the camera were going off. Serena Williams then took to her social media to let the world know that she “was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Since retiring/stepping away from tennis in September of 2022 the 41 year old Serena Williams has wanted to focus on expanding their family.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian were married in November of 2017 and their first child, daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., was born in September 1, 2017,

