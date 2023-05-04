The Bijou Star Files: Yung Miami Off Diddy Onto Megan Stallion

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 4, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Yung Miami Confirms That She’s Bisexual and Shoots Her Shot at Megan Thee Stallion Again

Yung Miami has confirmed she is bisexual and made it known she has her sights set on getting into something with Megan Thee Stallion. Read More

JAMIE FOXX BREAKS SILENCE FROM HOSPITAL …’FEELING BLESSED’

Jamie Foxx is back in the land of social media for the first time following his mysterious hospitalization … breaking his silence with a heartfelt message to those who’ve been wishing him well. Read More

TRACK STAR TORI BOWIE FOUND DEAD AT HOME… Loved Ones Concerned After No Communication

Former Team USA track star Tori Bowie was found dead inside her home, TMZ Sports has learned … after her loved ones told cops they were concerned they hadn’t heard from her in several days. Read More

JACKSON MAHOMES ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY… Released On $100k Bond

Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes‘ little brother, didn’t speak with media members as he exited jail Wednesday afternoon … looking stoic as he made his way to a car. Read More

OH, CANADA PENIS-SHAPED ICEBERG SPOTTED OFF THE COAST OF DILDO!!!

A Canadian photog saw something that was, quite literally, rock hard out in the wild — which had no problem standing up to the cold, frigid weather … despite conventional wisdom. Read More

GWYNETH PALTROW OPENS UP ABOUT HER EXES IN BED …Brad Pitt VS Ben Affleck!!!

Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t holding back when it comes to sharing intimate details about some of her very famous exes … comparing Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck in the bedroom. Read More

Chanel Iman And Davon Godchaux Are Expecting Their First Child Together (PHOTOS)

Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux are expanding their blended family! On Wednesday (May 3), Iman and Godchaux co-shared maternity shoot photos with 58+ million Instagram followers combined. Read More

Eboni K. Williams Doubles Down On Refusing To Date A Bus Driver: ‘Average Will Never Be Good Enough’

Commentator and former The Real Housewives of New York City star Eboni K. Williams is speaking out about a recent statement that didn’t sit well with some. Read More

Jesseca Harris-Dupart Addresses Criticism Of Her & Da Brat Not Using A Black Sperm Donor

Jesseca Harris-Dupart is addressing criticism of her and her wife, Da Brat. The couple appeared to come under fire after they recently revealed they did not use a Black sperm donor for their IVF process. Read More

Trey Songz Has 10 Charges Dropped After Pleading Guilty To Disorderly Conduct In Alleged Bowling Alley Altercation

Trey Songz has reportedly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in connection to an alleged October 2022 bowling alley altercation. Read More

Lawyer-Turned-Luvah? YSL Public Defender Considers OnlyFans Side-Hustle As Jury Selection Stalls

As Young Thug remains in custody, the overall YSL RICO case keeps proving itself to be an all-around can of worms. Read More

GloRilla Argues ‘Being da Smartest Person in da Room Is Not a Flex’

In a pair of tweets shared Wednesday, GloRilla argued that it’s not impressive when someone thinks they’re smarter than everyone around them. Read More

Jordan Neely, a Michael Jackson Impersonator, Strangled to Death By U.S. Marine Veteran on NYC Subway

Jordan Neely, a Black man who had performed as a Michael Jackson impersonator, was killed on a New York City subway train by a man who put him in a chokehold. Read More

24-Year-Old NYC Subway Passenger Strangles Homeless Man To Death, No Charges Yet Filed

A shocking new video shows a New York City train passenger strangling a man to death at a Manhattan subway station this week. Read More

Nicki Minaj Sheds Light on How She Decides on Who to Collaborate With

Nicki Minaj has shed some light on how she goes about accepting feature requests from other artists. Read More

Elementary School Students Discover Body in the Woods During Field Trip

During a field trip in Sherbrooke, Quebec, a group of elementary school students discovered a body in the woods of Mont-Bellevue Park. Police are investigating. Read More

Tasha Smith to Replace Theresa Randle as Wife of Martin Lawrence’s Character in “Bad Boys 4”

A familiar face from the “Bad Boys” movies will be replaced in the franchise’s fourth installment. Read More

Boosie Badazz Reveals He is Cancer Free While Mourning The Loss of His Doctor

On Tuesday, Boosie Badazz revealed that he was cancer free while also mourning the loss of his “doctor/surgeon” who passed away last year. Read More

Passenger Slammed Online For Putting Smelly Feet On Plane Headrest

It’s no secret that plane rides aren’t the most comfortable with screaming babies and crammed aisles. One passenger on a recent flight only made things more unpleasant by resting her smelly feet on a headrest for all to smell. Read More

10-Year-Old Children Were Found Working at a Louisville McDonald’s Until 2 a.m.

More than 300 children, including two 10-year-olds, were found working at McDonald’s restaurants across Kentucky and several other states. Read More

Fix It Jesus: Bishop Lamor Whitehead Accused of Submitting False Docs to Evict People From a Church He Didn’t Own

Bishop Lamor Whitehead seems to stay in trouble.Read More

Russia Says Ukraine Tried to Kill Putin with Night-Time Drone Attack on Kremlin

Russia has accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate President Vladimir Putin by using drones to target his residence in the Kremlin in central Moscow. Read More

Celina Powell Releases Explicit Photos & Alleged Sex Tape w/ Lil Meech Shortly After The ‘BMF’ Star Seemingly Confirms Relationship w/ Summer Walker

Looks like a new celebrity couple may already be facing some adversities. Read More

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Says AOC Was ‘Irresponsible’ For Calling NYC Subway Chokehold Incident A ‘Murder’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has people feeling outraged over his comments on CNN last night over, saying Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was “irresponsible” for calling Jordan Neely’s death a murder. Read More

Woman Says Spectrum Sent Her A Brand New Router With A Roach Colony Inside

A woman went on TikTok to reveal that internet service provider Spectrum reportedly sent her a router infested with roaches. Read More

How Would You React If Your Manager Told You To Split A $4,400 Tip Or Be Fired From Your Job?

If somebody had tipped you $4,400 and your manager demanded that you share the money or risk being fired, what would you do? Read More

Shocking Footage Shows A Man Saving A Baby Boy In A Runaway Stroller Headed Towards A Busy California Road

A man is being praised a hero after saving a baby boy in a runaway stroller, that was headed right into traffic on a busy California road! Read More

Homeless subway chokehold victim Jordan Neely became ‘complete mess’ after mom was brutally murdered by stepfather: aunt

Jordan Neely, the homeless man choked to death on the subway, sank into a deep depression after his mother was brutally murdered by his stepfather in 2007 — and was not properly treated for his mental illness, friends and family told The Post. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com