Missy Elliott Historically Finds A Home In The Rock Hall

Congratulations are in order as it is official Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott will be getting her freak on the shores of Lake Erie as she is officially being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and in historic fashion.

This was the first year Missy Elliott was eligible for induction, and she made it in making musical history as the first female hip-hop star inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. According to The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Missy Elliott created “new paths for women in the music industry and society at large through her behind-the-scenes mastery and unapologetic ownership of her body, her sexual desires, and her Blackness in her music.”

Missy Elliott took to her Twitter page to say this about this highly esteemed honor:

It’s times I have gotten on line & seen your irrelevant your a flop your washed up & it would crush me at times. BUT God you made me STRONG I kept going & you allowed my decades of WORK to SPEAK 4 itself. I am HUMBLED thank you all my Supporters. I LOVE YOU

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2023 will also include George Michael, The Spinners, Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin, Don Cornelius, Al Kooper, Link Wray and DJ Kool Herc.

Although The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is in Cleveland, OH, the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday, November 3, 2023.

