The Bijou Star Files: Subway Chokehold Death Ruled A Homicide

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, May 5, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Jordan Neely’s Subway Strangulation Death Ruled A Homicide By Medical Examiner

A medical examiner has revealed that Jordan Neely’s death has been confirmed as a homicide. Neely was a 30-year-old Black man killed by a chokehold from another passenger man while on a New York City subway earlier this week. Read More

LIZZO I CAN’T PERFORM TONIGHT …I Think I Have The Flu

Lizzo says she’s pulling the plug on a concert in Montreal … telling fans she just can’t muster the strength to perform because of flu-like symptoms. Read More

JOHN LEGEND HEY MEGYN KELLY, HERE’S THE ATTENTION YOU ORDERED …Chrissy Attack Is Desperate

John Legend is firing back at Megyn Kelly for going after his wife, Chrissy Teigen … he says Megyn is desperate to get conservatives back on her side. Read More

EX-NBA GM LANCE BLANKS DEAD AT 56… UT Basketball Legend

Lance Blanks — a Univ. of Texas men’s basketball legend who later in life worked as the Phoenix Suns’ general manager — has died… Read More

ED SHEERAN FOUND NOT LIABLE In Marvin Gaye Copyright Trial

Ed Sheeran just addressed the media outside the courthouse, taking some serious jabs at the Gaye estate, and accusing them of trying to alter his song in a way for the jury to believe it was stolen from Marvin Gaye‘s classic. Read More

KANYE WEST MILO YIANNOPOULOS BACK LEADING YE24 CAMPAIGN …Nick Fuentes Booted

Kanye West is full steam ahead on his presidential campaign, bringing his former collaborator Milo Yiannopoulos back into the mix, and their first order of business … firing Ye’s controversial right-hand man, Nick Fuentes. Read More

RALPH YARL STILL CAN’T GO BACK TO SCHOOL …After Last Month’s Shooting

Ralph Yarl, the boy who was shot in the head after ringing the wrong doorbell, is still dealing with health complications … so much so, we’re told he still hasn’t been able to rejoin his pals at school. Read More

DREW BARRYMORE I REFUSE TO HOST MTV AWARD SHOW …I Support Writers’ Strike!!!

Drew Barrymore is going on strike … she’s backing out from hosting duties for the upcoming MTV Movie & TV Awards to show solidarity with the writers fighting for better pay. Read More

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Isiah Washington Calls Out His Former Cast Mates & Producers For Doing Drugs & Hosting Swinger Parties

Oh my! The Grey’s Anatomy star, Isiah Washington seems to be fed up! In a new twitter post on Thursday he seemingly threatened to expose his former cast mates and the producers of the hit show. Read More

Luxury Ice Cream Brand Sells White Truffle Flavor For $6,700 Per Portion

A Japanese luxury brand has earned a Guinness World record for the world’s most expensive ice cream at a price of $6,700. Read More

Rapper Cassidy Implies People Have Selective Outrage When It Comes To R. Kelly’s Past: ‘All The School Girls Were Getting Picked Up By Old Heads’

Rapper Cassidy wants people to keep the same energy they had for R. Kelly as the other men who are known to get with underage girls but don’t get called out for it. Read More

Not For MY Marcus! Fans React To Tasha Smith Reportedly Replacing Theresa Randle In ‘Bad Boys 4’

Longtime Bad Boys fans are sounding off online over news that Tasha Smith will replace Theresa Randle in the fourth installment of the beloved film franchise. Read More

Kenya Moore Says She’s ‘A Little Afraid’ To Fall In Love Again As Divorce Battle Enters Its 2nd Year

As her divorce battle with Marc Daly continues to wage on, Kenya Moore is detailing how she feels about dating again—as well as the prospect of falling in love. Read More

Shaquil Barrett’s Wife Breaks Silence After 2-Year-Old Daughter Passes Away In Drowning Accident

Jordanna Barrett, the wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett, is speaking out after their daughter passed away earlier this week. Read More

Teens Found Dead At Sex Offender’s Home Were Having Sleepover With His Stepdaughter

Parents of the two Oklahoma teens found shot to death on the property of a sex offender’s home say they were having their usual sleepover with his stepdaughter. Read More

Google Introduces Passkeys As A Password Alternative

On Wednesday, Google started rolling out support for passkeys, an alternative sign-in method for apps and websites. Read More

Michigan School District to Ban Backpacks for the Remainder of the Year: “We Will Not Take Any Chances”

Due to safety concerns, a Michigan school district has banned backpacks as of Monday. Read More

Once-Popular Weight Loss Company Jenny Craig Is Closing Its Doors

Jenny Craig, the once-popular weight loss company, is closing its centers across the United States andCanada due to an inability to secure additional financing. Read More

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Launches Healthy Food And Beverage Brand To Improve Child Nutrition

Michelle Obama has announced that she co-founded PLEZi Nutrition, which produces and sells nutritious food and beverages specifically for children. Read More

Sherri Shepherd Fires Wendy Williams Producers, Wants ‘Fresh Energy’

Sherri Shepherd is getting rid of Wendy Williams’ former producers for Season 2 of her daytime talk show. Read More

Jennifer Lopez Says She’d ‘Walk Out’ on Ben Affleck If He Cheated Like Tom Sandoval [Video]

Jennifer Lopez has her opinions on the ‘Scandoval’ like the rest of reality tv-watching America. Read More

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Son’s Name Reportedly Revealed

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s son’s name has finally been revealed — according to a new report. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com