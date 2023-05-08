Mariah and Nick Cannon Talk Everyday No Matter What ’They’ Say

Mariah Carey may not be singing ‘We Belong Together’ to Nick Cannon any longer but she does think it’s important that they talk everyday to make sure they are on the same page.
Nick Cannon in a recent interview said that he and Mariah Carey talk everyday to make sure they are on the same page and to make sure Nick’s spirit is good.
Nick Cannon said that Mariah doesn’t have any issues with his multitude of children as long as he keeps that B.S. from her house.
Nick Cannon also said that when news broke about her wanting sole custody of their twins they were having dinner together wondering where that story come from.
Take a listen to the video below.
600
-
South Euclid to Open 'Food Truck Park' on June 9
-
Win Tickets to See Fantasia's 'Ladies Night Out' Concert in Cleveland!
-
Win Free Tickets to See LL Cool J in Cleveland!
-
Jamie Foxx Family Asks For Prayers as He Remains Hospitalized
-
Mom's Unforgettable Moments Contest
-
Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Rick Ross Offers Don Lemon A New Job At Wingstop