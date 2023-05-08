Entertainment News

Mariah and Nick Cannon Talk Everyday No Matter What ’They’ Say

Published on May 8, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CLOSE
Hip Hop Health: Mind Over Music

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Mariah Carey may not be singing ‘We Belong Together’ to Nick Cannon any longer but she does think it’s important that they talk everyday to make sure they are on the same page.

Nick Cannon in a recent interview said that he and Mariah Carey talk everyday to make sure they are on the same page and to make sure Nick’s spirit is good.

Related Stories

Nick Cannon said that Mariah doesn’t have any issues with his multitude of children as long as he keeps that B.S. from her house.

Nick Cannon also said that when news broke about her wanting sole custody of their twins they were having dinner together wondering where that story come from.

Take a listen to the video below.

600

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

RELATED TAGS

Mariah Carey nick cannon

More from 93.1 WZAK
Close