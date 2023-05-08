Mariah and Nick Cannon Talk Everyday No Matter What ’They’ Say

CLOSE

Mariah Carey may not be singing ‘We Belong Together’ to Nick Cannon any longer but she does think it’s important that they talk everyday to make sure they are on the same page.

Nick Cannon in a recent interview said that he and Mariah Carey talk everyday to make sure they are on the same page and to make sure Nick’s spirit is good.

Nick Cannon said that Mariah doesn’t have any issues with his multitude of children as long as he keeps that B.S. from her house.

Nick Cannon also said that when news broke about her wanting sole custody of their twins they were having dinner together wondering where that story come from.

Take a listen to the video below.

