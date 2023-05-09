The Boot Girls of Atlanta Are Fighting Against ‘Predatory’ City Booting

CLOSE

Have you ever seen something happen and said to yourself, “I don’t know if that was a good thing or a bad thing?” Well that’s what will probably happen after you read this story. Two Atlanta women are going viral, because they say, they got the hook up holla if you need them.

Two anonymous women in in the ATL AKA ‘The Boot Girls’ in Buckhead, have taken over social media and their local news channel as they fight back against “predatory” city parking enforcement agencies, and private parking entities, booting cars, by offering the service of if you got $50 then they can take your boot off. According to ‘The Boot Girls’ the practice of booting a car is predatory and they are simply doing their jobs as caring citizens to free those caught in the traps of their predators.

The typical fee to have the city remove the boot from your car is $75 a day, however The Boot Girls say if you can’t afford the $50 for their service, they can work with you on a price.

The Boot Girls came up with the idea to help others that have been booted after if happened to them. The Boot Girls were able to legally buy a boot key for less then the fine to be un-booted and so their journey to help others began.

What does the city of Atlanta have to say about The Boot Girls and their legitimate boot key?

“While owning a Boot Key is not illegal, here is what the public needs to know: It is not illegal to own a Boot Key. If you use a Boot Key to modify, tamper, or disengage a booting device from a vehicle, you can be charged with: Criminal Trespass (O.C.G.A. 16-7-21) and/or Theft of Services (O.C.G.A. 16-8-5) and/or Theft by Taking (O.C.G.A. 16-8-2) and/or Damage to Property 2nd Degree (O.C.G.A. 16-7-23).”

What are your thoughts about The Boot Girls in Buckhead?

