Actor Robert De Niro Welcomes Baby Number 7 at 79 Years Old

Don’t hate the player, hate the game and at the age of 79 actor Robert De Niro has just that, as he has announced that he has welcomed into the world his 7th child.

In a recent interview with ET Canada Robert DeNiro was corrected the interviewer when she said he had 6 children:

ET Canada: “I know you have six kids,” Robert De Niro: “Seven, actually.” “I just had a baby,”

Everybody’s favorite gangster actor, Robert De Niro, shared the blessed news through his rep but he didn’t not reveal the sex of name of baby De Niro number 7.

We think it’s safe to assume that baby number 7’s mother is Robert De Niro’s girlfriend, Tiffany Chen.

Robert De Niro’s first born, a daughter, by his now ex-wife Diahnne Abbott is now 51 followed by his now 46 year old son. De Niro then had a set of twins that are now 27 years old by his ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith. Then De Niro’s second wife, now ex-wife Grace Hightower gave birth to son a 25 years old, and daughter 11 years old.

Congratulations Robert De Niro and may you have many more.

