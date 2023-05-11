Bone Thugs-N-Harmony to be Honored at Ohio Black Expo

The Ohio Black Expo: Riverfront Culture Fest is coming to Genoa Park in Columbus May 27-28! The weekend festival will feature all sorts of activities and things to do. They also just announced a major recognition ceremony for the biggest hip-hop group to ever come out of Ohio!
On Saturday at 7:45 p.m. the expo will put on a celebration for the 50th year of hip hop, and during that time they’ll honor the one and only Bone Thugs-N-Harmony!
From OhioBlackExpo.com:
