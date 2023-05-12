Da Brat Apologizes For Her Sperm Donor Comments

CLOSE

Rapper Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Judy Harris-Dupar have been very public about their relationship every step of the way. They even have their own reality show ‘Brat Loves Judy’, documenting their life together. The beauty of reality television is it gives fans a look into the lives of others including celebrities’ they are a fan of. The ugly of reality television is that celebrities go through the same dramas as regular Joes, and the editing table sometimes makes nothing into something.

According to the very pregnant Da Brat the ugly of reality tv has bit her.

Da Brat and her wife Jesseca Dupart are expecting their first child together, and they let fans in on the process of choosing sperm, however the explanation of the process is what caused the stir. Da Brats and Judy revealed that their sperm donor is white, saying after going through hundreds of donors with only one being black, Da Brat said, “And that [dude] looked like Jiminy Cricket,” “I was like, “I’m sorry but that wasn’t gonna be my choice.”

And that’s when the dragging started. People thought Brat was against a black donor.

Da Brat and Judy sat down with Tamron Hall to clear up her comments that according to Da Brat were “taken way out of context”, and she now apologizes for them.

“I wasn’t trying to be mean or say anything negative about Black people….I guess they thought it was funny and I didn’t think it would bother anybody or else I would have taken it out. I had no idea people were going to be so offended, but I meant no harm whatsoever,…People who know me know that I didn’t mean any harm.” “We were looking for a Black donor,…We’re Black, we wanted a Black donor. So it was just misconstrued and taken way out of context….If I offended anybody, I do apologize. But it was a joke between me and my wife and the doctor, like, we joke like that, we play around so it wasn’t meant to be offensive in any way.”

