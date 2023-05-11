Equity Equals Freedom is a platform that informs you about the importance of the African American Community owning property. And in this episode Harley Boy and Big Rick interviews Layzie Bone and his artist HC the Chemist. Layzie recalls the groups humble rise to become one of the greatest groups in music history.
Equity Equals Freedom presents Tone Thugs In Harmony was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
