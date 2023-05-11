Entertainment News

Ri, Rakim and RZA

Published on May 11, 2023

The name of Rihanna‘s baby son has finally been revealed after she kept it a secret for nearly a year.

Reports from DailyMail.com detailed a copy of the little boy’s birth certificate, and it states that his name is RZA Athelston Mayers.

Ri Ri and A$AP Rocky’s baby is thought to be named in honor of the producer and rapper RZA a.k.a. “the Abbot” the producer and originator of the Wu-Tang Clan, whose iconic music shaped the 90’s.

