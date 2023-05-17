Doc Rivers Speaks After Being Fired By The Sixers

CLOSE

Legends and legacy don’t matter when it comes to losing in the NBA. After 3 seasons The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers after The Sixers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals for a third straight season, losing 112-88 in Game 7 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

If you watched the pre-game show before The 76ers and the Celtics took the court Sunday, it was no surprise that if Philly lost, Doc Rivers would be exposed of.

Doc Rivers is now speaking for the first time since being fired, taking to social media to release his statement.

“I really enjoyed my time in Philadelphia — what a great city. I want to start by thanking my staff, the players, and the ownership group for their support. We got a lot done in a short amount of time,” …“I’d also like to thank the 76ers fans. Whew…you guys are tough, and I think you’ve learned I’m tough too. I absolutely love your commitment to the city and its teams — never lose that. I wanted, just as badly as you, to bring another championship to Philadelphia. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to lead, to learn, and to love this great city.”

Although the 76ers fired Doc Rivers, the speculation is his firing came because of James Harden.

