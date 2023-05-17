Meek Mill Reflects 5 Yrs After Being Released From Prison

CLOSE

To reflect is to, prevent passage of and cause to change direction. In the case of Meek Mill it’s been five years since he was released from prison after a sentence for a probation violation that sparked controversy and spurred the #FreeMeekMill movement. Now Meek Mill is reflecting on that movement from prison that prevented a passage into continued injustice, and causing a change in direction to help bring about justice for all.

Since being released from prison 5 years ago Meek Mill has dedicated his life to reforming laws around probation and parole, with the launch of the REFORM Alliance.

“Not committing a [violent] crime still led me to prison being locked in a small room 23 hours a day, being locked up with murderers and eating junk food, sleeping on concrete,” “You know, that was a lot. I try to see past it and not to dwell on things like that, not bitter about it because it is my life and what brought me to who I am today.”

Meek Mill co-founded REFORM Alliance in 2018 with Jay-Z, Michael Rubin, and Van Jones. They have since passed 16 bills in 10 states around probation and parole laws.

Meek Mill was found guilty of drug and gun charges in 2008 when he was 18 years old. He was sentenced to about one to two years in jail followed by 10 years of probation. Meek Mill was convicted of violating his probation in 2017. A judge claimed he failed a drug test and failed to comply with an order restricting his travel and that he was disrespecting the court. Meek Mill was sentenced to two to four years in prison despite a prosecutor and a probation officer’s recommendation to keep him out from behind bars.

Take a look and listen to the reflections of Meek Mill being freed 5 years ago in the video below.