Dancer Say’s Ja Morant Should Be Banned From NBA And Clubs

Just when we thought Ja Morant learned his lesson about gun play on IG, having been benched because of suspension for, the NBA star got caught again flashing a piece for the Gram once again. Now a ‘dancer’ is speaking out saying that Ja Morant should not only be banned from the NBA but from clubs as well.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was expressed his shocked at seeing another social media video of Ja Morant holding a firearm, following which, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar released a statement acknowledging the disappointment he has caused those who have supported him. The Grizzlies then once again suspended Morant from all offseason team activities, pending the league office’s review of the video, less than two months after Morant and Silver met to discuss a similar incident that resulted in an eight-game suspension.

Now it’s being reported that an exotic dancer not only wants to see Ja Morant’s NBA career terminated, but wants him banned from all strip clubs, plus an apology.

An exotic dancer at Shotgun Willie’s in Denver allegedly had this to say about Ja Morant:

“He’s clearly begging for attention and trying to be a baller. He should be banned from all clubs and get his NBA career taken away given our country’s current circumstances on gun violence.” “I don’t foresee an apology [anytime] soon,”

Several dancers at Shotgun Willie’s in Glendale, CO. where Morant allegedly went on a two-night binge in March, shelling out at least $50,000 in cash tips before flashing a gun on a live stream video, ripped into the Memphis point guard for his repeatedly brazen behavior.

Ja Morant has apologized once again for is actions stating that he knows his words don’t mean much right now. (see apology below)

