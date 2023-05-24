SWV Inducted Into The Bronx Walk Of Fame

CLOSE

All the accolades in the world can’t n hold a candle to love receive from home.

New York native Sisters With Voices Formed as a gospel group in 1988, SWV then became one of the most successful R&B groups of the 1990s. The trio of Cheryl (Coko) Gamble, Tamara (Taj) Johnson, and Leanne (Lelee) Lyons, has sold more than 25 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling girl groups of all time. Despite what reality television tried to tell you.

Some felt that they weren’t deserving of headlining because of their social media status, however ‘home’ where is all started and where the heart is begs to differ and has gave SWV their flowers in the form of induction into the 2023 Bronx Walk of Fame.

The multi-platinum R&B group SWV, along with Sunny Hostin co-host of ‘The View’ are among this year’s inductees into the Bronx Walk of Fame.

The Bronx Walk of Fame is a 23-block corridor along the Grand Concourse, one of the main boulevards in the Bronx, the northernmost borough of New York City, with street signs honoring people who have lived in the borough and had worthy accomplishments.

Congratulations SWV you are so deserving of your induction into the Bronx Walk of Fame as well as so much more.

Take a look at the video below.