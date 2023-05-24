Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: 7 Minute Hit It Workout

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together for the Summer with a 7 Minute Hit workout:

• Perform each exercise 30 secs. Rest 10. Then Repeat X’s 4 sets

*Jumping jacks

*Wall sits

*Crunches

*Squats

*Lateral/Frontal shoulder raise

*High knees

*Plank

*Pliet squat

*Skiers

*Butt kicks

