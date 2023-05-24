Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: 7 Minute Hit It Workout

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together for the Summer with a 7 Minute Hit workout:
• Perform each exercise 30 secs. Rest 10. Then Repeat X’s 4 sets
*Jumping jacks
*Wall sits
*Crunches
*Squats
*Lateral/Frontal shoulder raise
*High knees
*Plank
*Pliet squat
*Skiers
*Butt kicks
Check out the tutorial video below
-
Janelle Monáe Lifts Shirt To Flash An Entire Crowd During NSFW Performance, Twitter Misbehaves
-
Anita Baker 2 Hrs Late and Babyface Asked Not To Perform
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Missing EMS Worker Found Alive, Says Someone Tried to Kill Her [Video]
-
Martha Stewart, 81, Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model
-
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing