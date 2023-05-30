George Floyd’s Sister LaTonya Says She Forgives Derek Chauvin

CLOSE

“Forgiveness is above all a personal choice, a decision of the heart to go against natural instinct to pay back evil with evil.”… “Throughout life people will make you mad, disrespect you and treat you bad. Let God deal with the things they do, because hate in your heart will consume you too.”

Praise God for George Floyd’s sister who understands that, sharing that very principal on the 3rd year anniversary of her brothers murder.

George Floyd’s sister, LaTonya Floyd, shared her thoughts about the man who is responsible for her brothers death, ex-Minneapolis police officer now convicted murder Derek Chauvin.

“I know America may think I’m crazy for saying this, but I gotta get this off my chest. At this point, three years down the line, I do forgive Derek Chauvin for what he did, it’s not okay that he did. Ok, but I have to forgive him in order to move forward in my life. I’ve been running around in circles, I’ve been going through a whole lot, and if our higher power don’t forgive us, we’re nothing. We’re lost. We’re outta there. And I can’t keep living my life with this anger, that’s gonna form to hate, such as he had. And it’s going to lead to me doing something like that…”

Take a listen to what LaTonya Floyd had to say about forgiving Derek Chauvin in the video below.