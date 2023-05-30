DaniLeigh Closed Out The Memorial Day Weekend In Jail

CLOSE

It’s nothing worse then having a nice holiday weekend when all of the sudden something goes left. 28 year old American singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and choreographer, DaniLeigh, closed out her Memorial Day Holiday weekend in jail.

According to a report...

Danielle Leigh Curiel, ALA DaniLeigh, was taken into custody around 8:15am Tuesday at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center near Miami International Airport after allegedly trying to flee the scene of the crash. She was booked on three felony charges including, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and injuring a person while driving under the influence, arrest records show.

Allegedly DaniLeigh was driving a grey Mercedes Benz, reportedly at a high speed while weaving through traffic, when she hit a motorist on a moped.

According to another report the man DaniLeigh hit in ran was injured suffering a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

DaniLeigh is the ex-girlfriend and mother of rapper DaBaby’s child.

Things can’t get more left then that. DaniLeigh is out of jail on band at this time.

