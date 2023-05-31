Ashanti Gave Nelly All Body On Stage In Vegas

CLOSE

What happened in Vegas DID NOT stay in Vegas, as the couple everyone wants to see get back together, Ashanti and Nelly, has got the rumor mills going crazy after Ashanti gave Nelly much body when she brought him up on stage during her concert.

Ashanti wasn’t falling for the recent ‘Foolish’ -ness from Irv Gotti but she appears to be ‘Happy’ in the arms of her old flame, rapper Nelly. Ashanti brought Nelly on stage to perform “Body on Me” with her live during her concert in Las Vegas over Memorial Day weekend at Palms Casino Resort and much like the name of the song, Ashanti called for “Body on Me” and Nelly happily obliged with fans at the show cheering them on.

Does this mean that Ashanti and Nelly are officially a thing again? We don’t know for sure, but Ashanti did bring her Murder Inc. mate, Ja Rule, on stage to perform with her as well and we didn’t get the same viral sexy vibe from them.

Take a look below and let us know, would you like to see Ashanti and Nelly be a thing again? Or do you think they are one, again, already?