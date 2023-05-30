Davido Breaks Down His ‘Timeless’ New Album Title And HBCU Beginnings

To see Afrobeats superstar Davido live in concert is to truly experience a good time. His command of the genre breathes new life into it while still honoring the ones who laid down the foundation.

It’s for those reasons and many more that he’s become a globally-recognized pop sensation, and it appears the hits will keep on rolling in now that he’s officially re-signed his record contract with Sony/RCA and Columbia UK.

Incognito and DJ Misses had the honor recently of getting Davido in the POTC studio for a discussion around his latest project, Timeless. It’s a fitting title when considering his universal ability to serenade audiences from Brooklyn all the way to Dubai, but he also tells us of its deeper connection to a decade-long journey in the industry that began with his 2011 breakout single, “Dami Duro.”

Throughout the interview, he speaks on recent achievements like his cover of Forbes Magazine, finding his sound within Afrobeats culture and even his early days matriculating at Oakville University in Alabama — shoutout to the HBCUs!

Watch Davido’s exclusive interview with Posted On The Corner below:

