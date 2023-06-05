Ashtabula County Troopers Looking For White Van Involved in Fatal Crash

It’s being reported that the Ohio Highway Patrol is looking for a particular vehicle that was reportedly involved in a fatal car crash.
The accident happened last month. FOX 8 reports that the three-vehicle wreck happened on SR-534 near Old Harpersfield Road.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Ryan Thomason of Geneva was driving a vehicle that swerved to avoid a white van that had come into his lane. He was severely injured at the scene and later died in the hospital.
The driver of the white van remains unidentified.
For more information, [click here] to read the report by FOX 8.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
-
Ashanti Gave Nelly All Body On Stage In Vegas
-
Who Is Andrew Bankhead? Ex-Mississippi Cop Who Shot Teen ‘In The Back’ Over Daughter
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing
-
Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten