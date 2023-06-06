Janet Jackson Kisses Her 23 Yr Old Backup Dancer On Stage

CLOSE

Don’t hate the playa, hate the game. It ain’t a man alive that wouldn’t want Janet Jackson to give them some lip action, even at her young age of 57. But the haters were circling as a video has gone viral of ‘Ms. Jackson if you nasty’, giving her 27 year old backup dancer, Dario Boatner, some suga while on stage. And it wasn’t the kind your grandmama used to give you.

Recently during Janet Jackson’s “Together Again” tour, she gave fans a taste of what they missed during the legendary ‘Velvet Rope’ tour’.

While Janet Jackson was singing ‘I Get So Lonely’ when she got to the part where she breaks it down, she broke a young Dario down.

Janet Jackson says this tour means so much to her because she is still able to do what she was doing when she was 17 at 57.

Take a look Janet Jackson give her backup dancer lip burn in the video below.