The Bijou Star Files: Chris Rock Has A Fire Escape Creeper

CHRIS ROCK Calls Cops to NYC Home …SOME GUY’S FILMING ON MY FIRE ESCAPE!!!

Chris Rock may have fallen victim to one of the oldest prowler plays in the book — we’re told the comedian called the cops to report a peeping Tom with a camera right outside his window. Read More

JA MORANT DOING ‘GOOD’ AFTER 2ND GUN INCIDENT… Says Jaren Jackson Jr.

Ja Morant is doing “good” as his fate hangs in the balance after again flashing a gun on social media … so says teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. who believes the Grizzlies superstar will come back with a vengeance! Read More

2 CHAINZ RIP To My Dog Trappy …BETTER FRIEND THAN MOST MEN!!!

2 Chainz is mourning the sudden loss of his beloved French bulldog, TrappyGoHard, his adorable sidekick for nearly a decade. Read More

APPLE VISION PRO $3,500 AR HEADSET *COULD* CATCH ON… Says Tech Reporter

Apple’s newest fancy gadget — an AR headset — could be a massive hit, but considering recent tech history, it might be a huge flop … so says one plugged in journo. Read More

RICK ROSS CAR SHOW SUPER IMPRESSIVE…Says Fayette County Folks

Rick Ross’ 2nd annual car show was a huge success … and that’s not only coming from the thousands of folks in attendance but Fayette County officials, who were initially reluctant about the whole thing. Read More

Zonnique Pullins & Deyjah Harris React To Chika Calling Zonnique’s Two-Year-Old Derogatory Names For Crying On Plane

One of this weekend’s viral conversations involved children on airplanes. And rapper Chika sparked the talks after her online rant about a fussy toddler on a late-night flight. Read More

Joseline Hernandez Gets Emotional After Performing Sober For The First Time

Joseline Hernandez is accomplishing new milestones in her life and career. The 36-year-old reality star and artist recently took the stage and, afterward, shared that it was her first time performing sober in her 12-year career. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Son Kevin Jr. Says He Fears His Mom Is Near Death And Claims People Are Taking Advantage Of Her

Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Jr., recently gave his first-ever interview to express his fears about his mother’s health. Read More

