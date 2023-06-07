The Bijou Star Files: Two Cleveland Browns Robbed At Gun Point

CLOSE

2 Cleveland Browns players robbed at gunpoint; another has his vehicle stolen

Two Cleveland Browns players were robbed at gunpoint and another had his vehicle stolen over the weekend. Read More

NICKI MINAJ SUED OVER DAMAGED BLING… She Denies It

Nicki Minaj is being dragged to court over some alleged unpaid bills for custom jewelry … but her attorney says she’s not responsible, and claims the jeweler is just using her for publicity. Read More

ZION WILLIAMSON EPIC FIREWORK GENDER REVEAL… Gonna Be A ‘Girl Dad!’

Add “Girl Dad” to Zion Williamson‘s resume … the former number one overall draft pick, who is expecting a child with his girlfriend, just learned they’re having a baby daughter!! Read More

DAMAR HAMLIN FIRST FULL PRACTICE WITH BILLS Since Cardiac Arrest Scare

Damar Hamlin is officially back … the Buffalo Bills safety was a full participant at practice with his teammates for the first time since going into cardiac arrest in January. Read More

10-Year-Old Boy Steals SUV For Interstate Joyride In Effort To Meet His Mom

A 10-year-old boy stole an SUV for a joyride on a Michigan interstate late last month, allegedly to meet up with his mom, according to police. Read More

Cuba Gooding Jr. Settles Lawsuit With Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape

Cuba Gooding Jr. has reportedly settled a lawsuit from a woman who accused him of raping her a decade ago, just before the trial was set to begin. Read More

Chicago Teen With Autism Learns She’s Been Accepted To 19 Colleges, 9 Of Which Include Full Ride Scholarships

Kymera Mitchell, an 18-year-old student from Alcott College Prep in North Center, Chicago, has made headlines for defying the odds. Read More

Dad Goes Viral After Accidentally Dropping His Son To Catch A Flying Ball At Baseball Game

The excitement of catching a baseball can sometimes make fans forget about their surroundings, a lesson a dad learned the hard way during a college baseball game between the Campbell Fighting Camels and N.C. State Wolfpack in South Carolina on Sunday. Read More

Blueface’s Mom Karlissa Apologizes For Calling Erykah Badu And Caresha “Rent-A-Center B****es”

Looks like Blueface’s mom Karlissa Saffold is coming correct! The controversial parent is speaking out once again but this time to send a public apology to Erykah Badu and Yung Miami for calling them “Rent-A-Center Bitches.” Read More

Stephen A. Smith Believes Joe Biden Shouldn’t Be Re-Elected In 2024: ‘We Need A New President’

Looks like Stephen A. Smith doesn’t want to see president Joe Biden serving another term. While speaking on the viral clip of Biden falling over the weekend, the ESPN host detailed why he feels like Biden shouldn’t be re-elected. Read More

Mother Of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Richneck Elementary Teacher To Plead Guilty To Federal Gun Charges

The mother of the 6-year-old Richneck Elementary School student who shot his teacher earlier this year is now facing federal firearms charges. Read More

Ja Morant’s Camp Reportedly Claiming Gun In IG Live Was A Toy

Ja Morant’s relative was allegedly playing with the toy gun before handing it off to him. Read More

G-Herbo Announces He Is A Single Man After Four Years With Taina Williams

G-Herbo is seemingly back on the market after sharing a cryptic Instagram post claiming to be a bachelor again. Read More

Kanye West Reportedly Made $25.6 Million In First Adidas Drop Of Unsold Yeezys

Kanye West is still reaping the benefits from Adidas. Read More

2 Killed, 5 Injured in Shooting Outside a High School Graduation Ceremony in Richmond, Virginia

Two people are dead Tuesday following a shooting outside a theater in Richmond, Virginia, where a high school graduation ceremony had recently concluded. Read More

‘90s Rapper Vanilla Ice Sued by Ex-GF Demanding DNA Test, Child Support for 5-year-old

Vanilla Ice has been dragged to court by his longtime girlfriend who is demanding the rapper submit to a DNA test and be ordered to pay child support for a 5-year-old child. Read More

TV & Film Actors Vote To Authorize Strike, Potentially Sparking Entertainment Industry Shutdown

According to recent reports, the entertainment industry could be facing serious hardships soon as the Screen Actors Guild recently made clear their intention to follow writers and go on strike. Read More

Kandi Burruss’ Mother, Mama Joyce, Agrees To Family Therapy After Being Confronted For Consistently Bashing The ‘RHOA’ Star’s Husband, Todd Tucker

It appears Kandi Burruss and her family are taking a step in the right direction. Read More

