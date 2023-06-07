Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: 10 Minute Freestyle

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!
Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.
Be sure to like and subscribe to our social media channels so you never miss an episode!
This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a 10 Minute Freestyle Workout.
10-15 Minute FULL BODY DAILY EXERCISE ROUTINE
*Walkouts (either chest to the floor for pushups or stay up in a high plank)
*Chair Squats (wide leg/pliet/close stance
*Incline Pushups
*Chair sit-ups (knees to chest)
*Chair taps (oblique twist by adding the elbow to the knee)
*Chair Dips
*Flutter Kicks
Check out the tutorial video below
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passed Away During Surgery
-
Offset Exposes Cardi B’s Buns via Instagram Story
-
Prayers: Singer Will Downing Shared The Passing of His Daughter
-
Ashanti Gave Nelly All Body On Stage In Vegas
-
Who Is Andrew Bankhead? Ex-Mississippi Cop Who Shot Teen ‘In The Back’ Over Daughter
-
Two Browns Players Robbed at Gunpoint
-
Tina Turner Photos Through The Years: A Legacy Never Forgotten
-
Not Fired: Video Of White Teacher Calling Black Student N-Word Goes Viral