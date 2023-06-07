Workout Wednesday With Tracey Brown: 10 Minute Freestyle

CLOSE

Welcome to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Workout Wednesday with Tracey Brown!

Each week personal trainer Tracey M Brown will show us the best practices, tips, and tricks to a good, positive, fit lifestyle.

This week Tracey Brown is getting us together with a 10 Minute Freestyle Workout.

10-15 Minute FULL BODY DAILY EXERCISE ROUTINE

*Walkouts (either chest to the floor for pushups or stay up in a high plank)

*Chair Squats (wide leg/pliet/close stance

*Incline Pushups

*Chair sit-ups (knees to chest)

*Chair taps (oblique twist by adding the elbow to the knee)

*Chair Dips

*Flutter Kicks

