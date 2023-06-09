The Bijou Star Files: 13 Year Old Randomly Shot At Walmart

CLOSE

Man Randomly Walks Up To A Mother And Daughter In Walmart, Shooting The 13-Year-Old

A 13-year-old girl who was walking around Walmart shopping for shorts with her mother was shot randomly Wednesday night. Read More

DONALD TRUMP I’VE BEEN INDICTED …For Taking Classified Docs to FL

Donald Trump says he’s been indicted by the feds over the classified documents he took with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House at the end of his presidential term. Read More

BILL MURRAY AND KELIS REPORTEDLY DATING After Chillin’ At Her Shows

Bill Murray and Kelis are apparently Hollywood’s newest couple … at least according to a new report that says the two are dating. Read More

SHARK ATTACK HORRIFYING VIDEO SHOWS MAN’S FINAL MOMENTS Brutal Attack Off Egyptian Coast

A shocking video captured the last moments of a man swimming in Egypt’s Red Sea as a vicious shark attack unfolded in front of horrified onlookers. Read More

JOHN AMOS HOSPITALIZED, DAUGHTER CLAIMS ELDER ABUSE …John, Rep Say She’s Lying

We spoke with John Amos, who tells us the details laid out by his daughter Shannon Amos are a lie … no one is abusing him and he hasn’t been fighting for his life. He says he’s got no idea as to why Shannon may have started the GoFundMe. Read More

DC YOUNG FLY BREAKS SILENCE ON JACKY OH!’S DEATH ‘Greatest Mother I Know’

DC Young Fly is breaking his silence on the death of his longtime partner, Jacky Oh!, calling her the greatest mother he’s ever known … and promising to tell their kids how amazing she was for the rest of their lives. Read More

Vivica A. Fox Shares Whether She Would Consider ‘Getting Back Together’ With 50 Cent

Vivica A. Fox is spilling the tea on whether she’d give it another shot with her former boyfriend, 50 Cent, also known as Curtis Jackson. Read More

Maryland Funeral Home Director Shoots And Kills Pallbearer At 10-Year-Old Girl’s Burial

A Maryland funeral home director reportedly shot and killed a pallbearer during the burial of a 10-year-old girl, who herself died in a drive-by shooting. Read More

DeVon Franklin Says It Doesn’t ‘Upset’ Him Seeing Ex-Wife Meagan Good With Jonathan Majors: ‘She’s Happy. That’s A Blessing’ (Video)

DeVon Franklin is sharing his feelings post-divorce from Meagan Good. Additionally, the author and motivational speaker is also sharing his reaction to seeing his ex-wife with actor Jonathan Majors. Read More

Chika Explains Why She Isn’t Sorry For Insulting Zonnique’s Two-Year-Old Child: ‘That’s Why It’s STILL F**k Your Kids’

Don’t expect Chika to issue any additional apologies for how she dragged Zonnique Pullins’ daughter Hunter online. The Alabama rapper says the energy is still “f**k your kids” because Pullins tried to “insult [her] back.” Read More

Back & Betta: City Girls Speak On ‘Elevated’ Artistry That Next Album Will Feature

With the three-year anniversary of the last City Girls album — City on Lock — coming up, the rap duo is speaking on what the future holds for their artistry! Read More

Teen Dead After Friends Wearing Body Armor Take Turns Shooting Each Other

It is no secret that today’s teenagers and young adults have been subject to crazy challenges and dangerous games, but, this one just got deadly. Read More

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Speaks On Reports Of Ja Morant Flashing Toy Gun: ‘Gun Safety Is Important, Guns Aren’t Toys’

NBA commissioner Adam Silver was a guest on The Dan Patrick show and gave folks an update on his thought process when it comes to the decision he’s going make for Ja Morant’s latest incident. Read More

Takeoff’s Mother Has Filed A Lawsuit Against Venue Where Rapper Died

Takeoff’s Mother Has Filed A Lawsuit Against Venue Where Rapper Died Read More

Drake & Glorilla Lead ‘BET Awards 2023’ Nominations: Find Out Who Else Has Been Nominated

The 2023 BET Awards nominations have been announced, and it’s no surprise that Drake has come out on top with seven nominations, including best male hip-hop artist and best male R&B/pop artist. Read More

Jamie Foxx’s Rep Shuts Down Conspiracy Theory That COVID-19 Vaccine Caused Hospitalization: “Completely Inaccurate”

A spokesperson for Jamie Foxx is speaking out to deny a rumor that has been floating around about the actor’s health. Read More

DJ Khaled Sets First Ever We the Best Foundation Golf Classic for July

The inaugural event will benefit Khaled’s charitable organization, which aims to enrich the lives of underserved youth. Read More

Snoop Dogg Recalls Writing “Murder Was the Case” A Year Before Catching Actual Murder Case

Snoop Dogg was arrested on murder charges while working on ‘Doggystyle’ in August of 1993.Read More

50 Cent Recalls Making $17,000 Per ‘Power’ Episode to Act, Executive Produce, and Make Music

“I get paid more to go to the nightclub and wave,” 50 said. “But I wanted to make the show. I wanted to make it so bad.” Read More

Travel Advisory for Dominican Republic Issued by U.S. over Violence and Sexual Assault Concerns

In response to an uptick in violent crime and sexual assaults, the State Department has issued a travel warning for Americans planning to travel to the Dominican Republic. Read More

Tory Lanez and DaBaby Tried To Ambush Megan Thee Stallion on Stage, Court Docs Say

While we await Tory Lanez’s sentencing, more details about his behavior towards Megan have been released.Read More

Kanye West Threatened To Remove Jay-z From “Donda” In Leaked Documentary [Video]

In a newly leaked documentary, Kanye West provides context as to why he replaced Jay-Z with DaBaby and Marilyn Manson on “Jail.” Read More

Oprah Winfrey Sues Company For Using Her Name To Market Weight Loss Gummies, Wants All Profits Made Turned Over To Her

A weight loss company is about to learn the hard way what can happen if you attach Oprah Winfrey’s name to your products without her permission. Read More

Matt Barnes Seemingly Threatens To Expose Ex-Wife Gloria Govan Amid Ongoing Battle Over Child Support Payments: ‘I’ll Be Sure To Tell Your Husband Why You Really In Your Feelings’

The tumultuous co-parenting situation between Matt Barnes and Gloria Govan continues to blow up. Read More

Tory Lanez – Appellate Court Rejects Rapper’s Request To Disqualify Judge Set To Sentence Him Next Week For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez’s attempt to get a new judge over his case for shooting mega rap star Megan Thee Stallion has failed. Read More

BLUEFACE ROBBERY CASE ALLEGEDLY SWIPED FAN’S PHONE …After Chrisean Beat Her Up

Blueface might not be locked up at the moment, but if the new details about his recent Las Vegas robbery charge are true … his freedom could be in jeopardy. Read More

