The Bijou Star Files: Babyface, Tiny Desk And Anita Baker

Babyface Gets The Internet VIBING With New ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

To commemorate Black Music Month, NPR featured the one-and-only Babyface for the platform’s beloved “Tiny Desk Concert” series. Read More

ANITA BAKER Hey Babyface, Tell Your Crazy Fans To Pipe Down … YOU’RE #2 ON TOUR AND THAT’S THAT!!!

Anita Baker says she won’t stand for another minute of disrespect from Babyface or his rabid fan base. Read More

TRUMP ORG STORE Hawking Dad-Day Merch DRESS POPS LIKE A TWICE-INDICTED PREZ

Donald Trump is seen by some as America’s #1 man — but his org is also trying to sell him as #1 dad … one your own pops can emulate with a bunch of Trump-y gear for the holiday. Read More

KANYE WEST NORTH & BIANCA HAND-IN-HANDTo Celebrate Ye’s 46

Kanye West celebrated his birthday with two very important people by his side, and it appears those same two people are getting along just fine … as North West and Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, strolled hand-in-hand into his birthday bash. Read More

KING CHARLES GUARDS CAN’T TAKE THE HEAT …Pass Out At Bday Rehearsal

King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday this year, which, if you’re in the Royal Family, calls for a massive parade … but it’s the guards dressed in uniform that are paying the price for the bash. Read More

BEN AFFLECK & MATT DAMON SHUT DOWN TRUMP For Using ‘Air’ Clip In Fundraising Video

Donald Trump thought he could use Matt Damon‘s voice to help raise some dough for his campaign, but the famous actor and his buddy Ben Affleck aren’t gonna let it fly. Read More

NICKI MINAJ SWATTING CALL FOR CHILD ABUSE, FIRE Cops Say Claims Bogus

Nicki Minaj is the victim of a swatting prank … one the Sheriff’s Dept. says involved a caller falsely claiming Nicki’s child was being abused, but also — that her house was up in flames. Read More

FETTY WAP On Thin Ice Post-Prison …DNA & DRUG TESTING FOR 5 YRS.

Fetty Wap‘s just starting his 6-year prison bid after pleading guilty in his drug trafficking case … but even when that’s done, he’ll be under very strict guidelines for almost as long. Read More

TED KACZYNSKI THE UNABOMBER DEAD AT 81 …Found in Prison Cell

BOP says Kaczynski was found unresponsive at the facility he was being kept at, and that life-saving measures were undertaken, unsuccessfully. Read More

AMAZING JUNGLE SURVIVAL 4 KIDS FOUND ALIVE AFTER 40 DAYS IN AMAZON!!!

Hollywood needs to look no further than this real-life drama — 4 young siblings, including a baby, are alive after 40 days in Colombia’s jungle … and that’s after they survived a plane crash! Read More

BODY CAM FOOTAGE COLORADO COP PUNCHES CUFFED WOMAN IN FACE …Fired From The Department

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran released the body cam footage Friday, which showed Russell Maranto and his fellow officers escorting Angelia Hall into a hospital room on May 20. Read More

YFN LUCCI HELL NO TO PLEA DEAL, 20-YR SENTENCE… Let’s Go to Trial!!

YFN Lucci is rejecting a plea deal Georgia prosecutors offered him in his racketeering case … we’ve learned Lucci’s instead opting to go to trial to clear his name. Read More

MARSHALLS THIEVES ATTACK SECURITY GUARD WITH TASER …Take Off With Loaded Cart

We’ve seen thieves in action at stores across the country in some pretty wild clips — but these two are taking it to another level — using a Taser to get away with a cart full of goods. Read More

MARLON WAYANS BEEFS WITH UNITED AIR AGENT …Cops Give Citation

A spokesperson for United tells us, “In Denver on Friday, a customer who had been told he would have to gate-check his bag instead pushed past a United employee at the jetbridge and attempted to board the aircraft. Read More

ZION WILLIAMSON’S STEPFATHER I STAND BY MY SON!!… Amid Porn Star’s Allegations

Despite all the negativity surrounding Zion Williamson and his personal life, his stepfather is offering a public show of support for his son, saying he stands by the NBA star … while reminding people to “believe half of what you see and nothing you hear.” Read More

DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT Won’t Slow Campaign …HE CAN BE PREZ FROM PRISON!!!

Former President Donald Trump‘s indictments won’t push him off the campaign trail … he could use the legal drama to catapult himself back to the presidency, even if he’s convicted. Read More

KANYE WESTSUED BY PHOTOG Over Clowning Vogue Editor On Social Media

Looks like Kanye West‘s bullying may cost him in court … because he’s been slapped with a lawsuit over a pic he used to troll a Vogue editor. Read More

‘RHOA’ KIM ZOLCIAK I’LL BE BACK ON REAL HOUSEWIVES …But You Won’t Hear About My Divorce!!!

Kim Zolciak knows how to promote herself, teasing a comeback to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” on the heels of her divorce, but fans aren’t gonna get the tea on her split … TMZ has learned. Read More

Cops: Six-Year-Old Detroit Boy Shoots Infant Sibling Twice After Finding Loaded Gun Inside Home

A 1-year-old boy is “very fortunate” to be alive after being shot twice by his 6-year-old brother, who found a loaded handgun inside their Detroit home, according to police. Read More

Lil Wayne Says ‘There Ain’t No Other Artist’ That Can Battle Him On The Verzuz Stage

Lil Wayne is shedding some light on who he believes his worthy opponent is in a hypothetical Verzuz battle. As well as reflecting on his decades-long career and looking forward to what’s to come. Read More

DMX’s Youngest Son Plays ‘Ruff Ryders’ Anthem’ On The Piano

DMX’s Fiancée Shares Video Of Exodus Paying Tribute To His Daddy Read More

Diddy Shows Misa Hylton Some Love Amid Apparent Turmoil Following Their Son’s DUI Arrest

The two shared positive messages after Hylton seemingly threw shade at Diddy in her Instagram Story following their son’s arrest. Read More

Lil Wayne on Why He Thinks LeBron James Is the GOAT Over Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Weezy ranked King James ahead of MJ and Kobe in the GOAT debate while on the ‘All the Smoke’ podcast. Read More

Taye Diggs Reveals A Psychic Told Him Apryl Jones ‘Was The One’ For Him

While making an appearance on The Tamron Hall show, Taye Diggs opened up about his relationship with Apryl Jones. Read More

Man Who Was Left Paralyzed In Police Van Receives $45 Million In Settlement

Randy Cox, a man from Connecticut, has recently reached a $45 million settlement with the city of New Haven after being paralyzed in a police van. Read More

Former Brink’s Employee Charged With Stealing Over $640,000, Allegedly Admitted To The Theft And Returned $30,200

A former Brink’s employee was recently charged with stealing over $640,000 while she worked for the company. Since her arrest, she’s allegedly admitted to the theft and returned $30,200. Read More

Nazis Protest Outside Of Walt Disney World (Video)

On Saturday, a group of protesters gathered outside Walt Disney World theme park in Florida, holding signs featuring Nazi imagery and messages in support of the state’s controversial governor, Ron DeSantis. Read More

Illinois Worker Who Works For Company That Distributes Human Body Parts Finds 3 Severed Heads at His Desk After Making Complaints About Bodies Conditions

A man employed at a Chicago company that distributes human body parts for medical research says he was the subject of retaliation. Read More

Man Pleads Guilty To Helping Orchestrate Shooting Of Young Dolph

On Friday, a Tennessee man pleaded guilty to helping orchestrate the fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph outside a Memphis bakery in 2021. Read More

The Miami Heat Mascot Reportedly Went To The Hospital After Getting Punched By Conor McGregor For A Bit [Video]

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong. Read More

Embattled House Rep. George Santos Says He Would Rather Go to Jail Than Disclose Who Paid His $500,000 Bail

Rep. George Santos is seeking to keep private the identities of the people who guaranteed his bail bond by appealing a federal magistrate judge’s ruling earlier this week that ordered their names be made public. Read More

‘BMF’ Producer Allegedly Threatened Striking Writers by Pretending to Almost Hit Them With Truck, Suspended by Lionsgate

A producer on the Starz/Lionsgate drama BMF has been suspended from the 50 Cent-produced series after clashing with striking writers outside the show’s Atlanta set. Read More

Brian McKnight’s Estranged Son Is Keeping His Name Despite Singer’s Messy Family Dispute [Video]

R&B singer Brian McKnight has been in the news a lot lately and not for his music. Read More

