Anita Baker Is Tired Of Babyface’s Gaslighting, Bully Online Fans

Source: Variety / GettyAnita Baker and Babyface were suppose to be touring together but instead they have been caught up in the ‘Rapture’ of drama of Babyface being allegedly asked not to take the stage in New Jersey and the fans reaction on social media has been no ‘Fairytale’. So much so that Anita Baker has had enough and she has taken to her Twitter to tell ‘Kenny’ to tell the truth so that his bully online fans will stop gaslighting her.

Babyface took to Instagram to share with fans who came to see him at New Jersey’s Prudential Center that he wouldn’t be performing that night at the request of Anita’s team. Anita Baker was accused by some of being a diva. Anita Baker clapped back saying it wasn’t her and that Live Nation took full responsibility for the Anita Baker being late and Babyface being scratched.

You would think the drama would be over, but Anita Baker is not done.

Anita Baker says she won’t stand for another minute of disrespect from Babyface or his ‘Kenny’s Crazies’ and wants she wants Babyface to tell his online bullies that he’s not the most royal member on her tour.

Let’s hope all of this gets squashed soon so Anita Baker and Babyface can do ‘Like You Used To Do’

