The Bijou Star Files: IG Influencers Arrested Doing It For A Gram

Instagram Influencers Arrested After Getting Caught With Over 200 Pounds of Cocaine [Video]

A pair of Instagram influencers were caught with $3 million in cocaine packed into secret compartments of their SUV as they drove through Alabama earlier this month, authorities said. Read More

‘L&HH: ATL’ ARIANE DAVIS ARRESTED FOR NYC CATFIGHT …Left Woman’s Face & Necked Scratched Up!!!

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alum Ariane Davis‘ recent trip to NYC may have been more trouble than it’s worth … we’ve learned the reality TV star was arrested and booked on an assault/domestic violence charge. Read More

FLOYD MAYWEATHER VS. JOHN GOTTI III EXHIBITION FIGHT ENDS IN CHAOS… Multiple Brawls

Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III‘s exhibition match ended in complete chaos on Sunday night … with multiple brawls breaking out after the two fighters got done with each other in the ring. Read More

GOLD MEDALIST TORI BOWIE DIED FROM CHILDBIRTH At Home In Bed

In what has made a tragic death even harder to handle, gold medalist track star Tori Bowie was pregnant and in labor at the time she died … Read More

MARLON WAYANS F*** YOU, UNITED AIRLINES I’m Flying Delta Now!!!

Marlon Wayans is letting off more steam after his beef with a United Airlines gate agent … saying the company needs to do better in addressing future issues with passengers. Read More

‘L&HH’S’ JOSELINE HERNANDEZ ARRESTED FOR BIG LEX BEATDOWN …During Mayweather Fight

Cops clearly got wind of the incident, as Joseline Hernandez was arrested early Monday on at least 4 charges including trespassing and battery. She certainly doesn’t look pleased in her mug shot — Read More

KHLOE & TRISTAN SON HAD KARDASHIAN LAST NAME AT BIRTH… Later Changed To Thompson

Khloe Kardashian wasn’t messing around when her son was born, giving him the Kardashian last name instead of Tristan Thompson‘s … but later had a change of heart. Read More

MARSHALLS STUN GUN THIEVES NABBED AFTER WILD POLICE PURSUIT …And More Shoplifting!!!

The two females caught on video using a stun gun to jack a cart full of stuff from a Marshalls are finally in jail — this after cops say they were led on a wild police pursuit. Read More

PGA GOLFER ADAM HADWIN LEVELED BY SECURITY AT CANADIAN OPEN …For Celebrating Friend’s Win

A security guard was left saying “sorrey” after the Canadian Open on Sunday … when he mistakenly LAID OUT a PGA Tour golfer who ran onto the green to celebrate his buddy’s big victory!! Read More

10 Dead, 25 Injured After Bus Carrying Guests Of ‘Fairytale’ Wedding Crashes In Australia

A “fairytale” wedding left ten dead and 25 wounded after a bus carrying guests crashed in Australia on Monday night, according to local police. Read More

Porsha Williams Speaks On Potential ‘RHOA’ Return: ‘Maybe I Do Need Some Fun’

Following her stint on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, it sounds like Porsha Williams may be considering a return to The Real Housewives of Atlanta! Read More

Kelis Tells Fan She ‘Wouldn’t Bother At All’ To Address Bill Murray Dating ‘Allegations’

Kelis is reacting to reports of her dating 72-year-old actor Bill Murray. Read More

Woman Knocks On Coffin And ‘Comes Back Alive’ After Being Declared Dead

In a bizarre turn of events that left many locals in Ecuador stunned, Bella Montoya, a 76-year-old woman, knocked on her coffin and ‘came back to life’ hours after being declared dead by a doctor at the hospital. Read More

NeNe Leakes Splits From Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

After months of dating, Nene Leakes and Nyonisela Sioh have called it quits. Read More

Five Suspects Arrested In Wild 7-Eleven Brawl After Worker Refused To Sell Cigar To A Minor

A recent 7-Eleven brawl in Mesquite, Texas, has caught the attention of law enforcement officials as five suspects, including two adults and three juveniles, were arrested in connection with the attack on 7-Eleven employees earlier this month. Read More

‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ Star Jon Gosselin Talks Estranged Relationship With Kids: ‘I Had 8 Graduations This Year, But I Only Attended One’

Jon Gosselin, the star of the hit TLC reality show ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8,’ is opening up about his estranged relationship with some of his kids. He admits, “I had eight graduations this year, but I only attended one.” Read More

New York Assemblywoman Inez Dickens Under Fire For Reportedly Spending Years Lying About Having Degree From HBCU Howard University

The Democratic assemblywoman is being accused of falsely insisting that she was a graduate of the HBCU when it’s being reported that she never actually completed a degree at HU, or anywhere else for the matter. Read More

Pat Sajak Announces He’s Retiring From ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ Says ‘Time Has Come’

‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak announced that he’ll be retiring from the game show after its 41st season. Read More

2Pac’s Father on Why He Thinks Rapper’s Murder Was a ‘Setup’ by U.S. Government

The late icon’s biological father says the real culprit in 2Pac’s death is the U.S. government. Read More

Shaq Shares Encouraging Advice to Viral ‘Home Depot Girl’: ‘Have a Great Day Tell All Your Boyfriends I Said Hello’

After saying she was told she’s “too pretty” to work at Home Depot, Ariana Cossie sent the Internet into a frenzy and caught the attention of Shaq. Read More

YesJulz Again Denies Having Affair With LeBron James, Says She’s ‘Tired of This Stain Being Put On My Name’

The rumors about YesJulz and LeBron James having an affair reportedly date back to 2014. Read More

JPMorgan Reaches Deal in Lawsuit Over Jeffrey Epstein Abuse, Settlement Reportedly Worth $290 Million

In a statement announcing the agreement, reps said the settlement “is in the best interests of all parties, especially the survivors who were the victims of Epstein’s terrible abuse.” Read More

Brawl Breaks Out Between Pro- and Anti-LGBTQ Protesters Outside School Board Meeting [Video]

Parents were knucking and bucking at a California school board meeting over the controversy on including LGBTQ+ topics in classrooms. Read More

PETA President Wants Her Skin To Be Included In A “Human Barbecue” After She Passes Away

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk reveals that she wants her flesh to be cooked after she dies. Read More

NY Mom Decided To End Her Life Via Assisted Suicide Because Of Bitter Custody Battle And Not Her Terminal Cancer Diagnosis, Suicide Note Said

A New York mother of three decided to end her life with the help of assisted suicide, not over her terminal cancer diagnosis but because a Westchester court had cut her off from her children. Read More

Philadelphia Officials Say Collapsed I-95 Roadway Could Take ‘Months’ To Repair

Philadelphia officials say that it could take “months” to fix the repairs on Interstate 95 after a truck carrying flammable cargo caught fire beneath the overpass on Sunday morning, causing it to collapse. Read More

Lifetime to Air Biopic on Keyshia Cole’s Life This June

Lifetime announced that it would be premiering a biopic on R&B singer Keyshia Cole. Read More

Kenya Moore’s Estranged Husband Accuses ‘RHOA’ Star of Refusing to Sign Settlement Documents in Attempt to Drag Out Divorce

There’s an update in the on-going divorce battle between Marc Daly and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore. Read More

Teddy Riley Supports Donald Trump After Former Pres. Pardoned Brother Doing Double Life [Photo]

Teddy Riley has responded to a whirlwind of online criticism after showing support for disgraced former President Donald Trump. Read More

Snoop Dogg Recalled What Queen Latifah Said To Ease His Pain After Losing To Her At The Grammys

Snoop Dogg says that his hit song, “Gin and Juice,” losing the award for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1995 Grammy Awards “hurt.” Read More

Method Man Explains Redman’s Absence From “Power Book II: Ghost” [Video]

In season two of Power Book II: Ghost, rapper and actor Redman was brought on to play a character named Theo Rollins. That character is the brother of Davis MacLean who is played by Method Man. Read More

A Megan Thee Stallion Fan Nearly Out-Twerked The Rapper Onstage During Her LA Pride 2023 Performance In A New Viral Video

A Megan Thee Stallion fan got the opportunity of a lifetime to join the Grammy award-winning rapper on stage during an LA Pride performance. Read More

President & First Lady to Host a Juneteenth Concert at The White House on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Featuring: Method Man, Jennifer Hudson, Ledisi & More

The White House announced on June 7th, a Juneteenth Concert on Tuesday, June 13. The South Lawn concert will be a celebration of community, culture and music. Read More

Nuggets hold off Heat in Game 5 to win first NBA championship

Nikola Jokic guided Denver to its first NBA title in team history Monday night, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami’s Jimmy Butler to squeeze past the Heat for a frantic 94-89 victory in Game 5. Read More

Fans horrified by ‘X-rated’ sex scene in ‘The Idol’: ‘I lost respect for The Weeknd’

TV viewers were left horrified by a sex scene that aired during HBO’s “The Idol” Sunday night. Read More

SLEEPY BROWN OUTKAST IS OFFICIALLY DONE …But Here’s Their Best Album

Outkast will go down as one of the best hip hop duos in history … but don’t cross your fingers for a reunion cuz Sleepy Brown says the group is done for good. Read More

