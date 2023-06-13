Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb Talks Free Community Opportunities

CLOSE

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Police Chief Drummond stopped by to share the good news that’s happening in Cleveland with the listeners of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK.

Mayor Bibb and Police Chief Drummond shared with Sam Sylk that there is free community opportunities happening in the City of Cleveland as well as the focus that is being placed on safety for all with:

increased funding

expanding technology

modernizing the police force to attract more candidates

“All of Government” Approach

local, state, regional, & federal partnerships

beyond just law enforcement, i.e. prevention & intervention strategies community safety walks canvassing w/ CMSD Hoops After Dark program w/ the Cavs Neighborhood Safety Fund partnership w/ Cleveland Foundation



Take a listen to the good news in Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Drummond had to share in the video below.