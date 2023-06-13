Entertainment News

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb Talks Free Community Opportunities

Published on June 13, 2023

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb Faces Challenge of Reforming Police Department

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cleveland Police Chief Drummond stopped by to share the good news that’s happening in Cleveland with the listeners of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK.

Mayor Bibb and Police Chief Drummond shared with Sam Sylk that there is free community opportunities happening in the City of Cleveland as well as the focus that is being placed on safety for all with:

  • increased funding
  • expanding technology
  • modernizing the police force to attract more candidates
  • “All of Government” Approach
    • local, state, regional, & federal partnerships
  • beyond just law enforcement, i.e. prevention & intervention strategies
    • community safety walks
    • canvassing w/ CMSD
    • Hoops After Dark program w/ the Cavs
    • Neighborhood Safety Fund partnership w/ Cleveland Foundation

Take a listen to the good news in Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Police Chief Drummond had to share in the video below.

Source: Radio One Digital

