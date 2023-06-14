The Bijou Star Files: Babyface Is Caught Up In The Rapture

CLOSE

ANITA BAKER KICKS BABYFACE OFF HER TOUR …He Wishes Her The Best

Babyface tells us, “I am saddened by the news that Anita Baker has decided to remove me from “The Songstress Tour.” Read More

DENVER MASS SHOOTING STEMMED FROM DRUG DEAL GONE WRONG… Cops Say

The mass shooting after the Nuggets’ championship win in Denver on Tuesday morning appeared to be sparked by a drug deal gone wrong … this according to cops. Read More

AMAZON PLANE CRASH MIRACLE NEW REPORT SHOWS HOW KIDS SURVIVED… Baby Was on Mom’s Lap

We’re now learning more about the sequence of events that happened before four children survived a month-long-plus ordeal in the Amazon rainforest. Read More

Tyler Perry Finalizes Deal to Buy BET Media Group (Including VH1) for Undisclosed Sum

Tyler Perry could soon be announced as the new owner of BET. Read More

JOHN GOTTI III SUSPENDED SIX MONTHS… Over Role In Floyd Mayweather Brawl

A rematch between Floyd Mayweather and John Gotti III in Florida won’t be happening anytime soon … Read More

DONALD TRUMP ARRESTED AT MIAMI COURT For Classified Docs Indictment

Donald Trump has officially arrived at a court in Miami … getting arrested and booked for his indictment regarding the droves of classified documents authorities say he stashed away at Mar-a-Lago. Read More

Yes, Trump signed a law that made mishandling classified documents a felony

While he was president, Donald Trump did sign a law that made it a felony to mishandle classified documents instead of a misdemeanor, like viral tweets claim. Read More

TRANS INFLUENCER ROSE MONTOYA BANNED FROM WHITE HOUSE …After Going Topless At Pride Event

Trans influencer Rose Montoya won’t have another chance to take her boobs out at the White House, she’s been banned after flashing her breasts at President Biden‘s Pride event. Read More

JA MORANTLEFT LIL WAYNE ON READ AFTER GUN VID… Claims Skip Bayless

Ja Morant gave Lil Wayne the cold shoulder when the rapper tried to lend a helping hand following his recent gun controversy … Read More

Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Splitting Finances with Gabrielle Union

And why they both signed prenups before getting married Read More

‘UNABOMBER’ TED KACZYNSKI HANGED HIMSELF IN PRISON CELL …911 Audio Reveals

Ted Kaczynski, the man known as the “Unabomber,” died by suicide in federal prison by hanging himself… Read More

Jessica White Discusses Healing After Nick Cannon Breakup, Says They Were ‘Both Beautifully Broken’

Jessica White, one of Nick Cannon‘s exes, is speaking on her healing journey in the aftermath of their relationship, and she isn’t letting her “broken past” hold her back. Read More

Ice Spice Addresses ‘Opinions’ That She Owes Her Rap Success To Being Light-Skinned

Ice Spice is addressing criticism that the success of her rap career is due to her being light-skinned. The rapper shut down the internet chatter in a recent interview Read More

Nicki Minaj Confirms She Underwent Breast Reduction Surgery: ‘New Boobs Who Dis?’ (Video)

Nicki Minaj is sharing some new information with her fans and revealing that she recently underwent breast reduction surgery. Read More

Mississippi Officer Who Shot 11-Year-Old Boy In The Chest Suspended Without Pay

The Mississippi officer who shot 11-year-old Aderrien Murry in the chest last month after the boy called 911 for help has been suspended without pay. Read More

Larsa Pippen Had Marcus Jordan Saved In Her Phone As ‘Marc Jacob’ When They Began Dating: ‘I Didn’t Want Anyone To Know When You Called’

Was Michael Jordan‘s son Marcus Jordan Larsa Pippen‘s sneaky link? Read More

Tory Lanez Sentencing Has Been Pushed To August 7th

Tory Lanez who is currently facing up to 22 years and 8 months in prison for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has had his sentencing date pushed back to August 7th. Read More

Man to Pay Cardi B $350,000 After Losing Mixtape Cover Tattoo Lawsuit

Cardi B’s mixtape cover art accuser has agreed to pay her $350,000 legal bill after he failed to convince a jury to side against the Bronx star. Read More

Jay-Z Earns First RIAA Diamond-Certified Single With Classic Kanye West Collab “Ni**as in Paris”

For Ye, this marks the second Diamond single in his catalog following the 2021 certification of “Stronger.” Read More

MLB Star Tim Anderson Finally Addresses Fathering A Child Outside Of His Marriage: ‘I Made A Couple Decisions That Probably Shouldn’t Have Been Made Along The Way’

We all make mistakes. Read More

Lil Wayne Says He Doesn’t Remember Some Of His Lyrics: “You Could Ask Me About Such And Such Song. I Wouldn’t Even Know What We Talking About”

Lil Wayne has given the world so many hits that he can’t even remember his own lyrics. Read More

50 Cent Seemingly Fires Back At Nick Cannon’s “Fat” Comments [Photo]

50 Cent has seemingly fired back at Nick Cannon‘s “fat” jab. Read More

Keke Palmer Claims She Was Victim of ‘Breast Milk Discrimination’ at Airport: Should be ‘a Crime’

Keke Palmer is claiming breast milk discrimination at a Texas airport as she briefly spoke out online about the incident. Read More

Jack Harlow Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For Wearing Bonnet

Jack Harlow has faced heat before over claims of cultural appropriation. Read More

Naturi Naughton-Lewis Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Xavier ‘Two’ Lewis

Naturi Naughton and Two Lewis have welcomed a new baby! Read More

‘All American: Homecoming’ Finally Renewed For Season 3 By CW

All American: Homecoming season 3 is officially happening and has been renewed by The CW. Read More

R. Kelly — Woman Who Accuses Singer Of Giving Her Herpes Wants Him To Hand Over Medical & Financial Records

R. Kelly may be compelled to hand over his medical information if one of his accusers has her way. Read More

JACKY OH! BRANDS SEES SPIKE IN SALES AFTER DEATH …Daughter To Take Reins?!?

Jacky Oh‘s death is propelling her business … her cosmetics line is seeing a huge spike in sales, and we’re told there’s talk her young daughter could eventually take over the brand. Read More

50 CENT COGNAC BRAND SETTLES DISPUTE WITH RÉMY MARTIN… Over Bottle Design

50 Cent and Rémy Martin are no longer beefing … the famous alcohol brand settled its lawsuit over the rapper’s cognac bottle design. Read More

Father fakes his own death to teach family a lesson — then shows up at funeral in helicopter

A Belgian man pulled off the prank of a lifetime when he faked his own death and showed up to his funeral by stepping off a helicopter instead of being carried out of a hearse. Read More

