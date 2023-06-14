J-Hud & Method Man Rock Out White House For Juneteenth

CLOSE

Public awareness of Juneteenth grew in 2020 amid nationwide protests after the police killings of several Black Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. President Joe Biden signed the legislation that made Juneteenth a federal holiday in June 2021. Now Juneteenth is celebrated nationally on June 19th.

Juneteenth marks when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free which was June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom.

To kickoff the upcoming Juneteenth Holiday weekend that’s coming up, The White House on June 13th decided to rock out with a concert that included performances by Jennifer Hudson, Method Man, Audra McDonald and Ledisi, along with marching bands from some of the oldest HBCUs (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) in the country including Fisk University, Morgan State University, Tennessee State University and Hampton University.

The White House Juneteenth concert was held on the South Lawn of the White House. During the event, the White House said it would “uplift American art forms that sing to the soul of the American experience” as part of Black Music Month.

If you missed it take a look at the videos below.