The Bijou Star Files: YK OSIRIS Apologizes For Unwanted Kiss

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 15, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

YK OSIRIS I’M SORRY, SUKIHANA Apologizes For Forcing Kiss

YK Osiris wants to make one thing very clear — he never meant to harm Sukihana in forcibly kissing her at a public event — and is apologizing for his actions. Read More

Video Shows Conversation Between YK Osiris And Sukihana Before His Attempts To Kiss Her On The Lips (Exclusive)

A now-viral video shows YK Osiris recently grabbing and attempting to forcibly kiss Sukihana twice. As a result, Twitter users had more than a few things to say about the “Worth It” artist’s antics. Read More

YK OSIRIS ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT After Grabbing & Kissing Sukihana

YK Osiris believed he had the right to grab Sukihana and plant an unwanted kiss on her lips, and for that, the internet is letting him have it … accusing the singer of sexual assault. Read More

DANIEL PENNY Man Who Killed Jordan Neely on NYC Subway INDICTED BY GRAND JURY

We’ve confirmed the charge Daniel Penny has been indicted on is the same one he was booked for … 2nd-degree manslaughter. Read More

BIG LEX JOSELINE HERNANDEZ ‘BEAT ME REAL BAD’ …911 Call After Floyd Mayweather Brawl

Big Lex called 911 after getting beat up by Joseline Hernandez — but she wasn’t seeking medical attention … she was seeking justice, demanding for cops to arrest the perpetrator. Read More

RYAN SEACREST EARLY TALKS TO REPLACE PAT SAJAK …As ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host

Ryan Seacrest is a candidate to take the reins from the outgoing Pat Sajak as the next host of “Wheel of Fortune” … and we’ve learned discussions are in the very early stages. Read More

DION STUTTS TOP H.S. FOOTBALL RECRUIT DEAD AT 18… After Utility Vehicle Accident

Top high school football recruit Dion Stutts — a defensive lineman who was committed to playing for the Univ. of Arkansas in 2024 — tragically died on Tuesday following a utility vehicle accident … Read More

KROY BIERMANN HIT WITH LAWSUIT FOR UNPAID ROLLS-ROYCE BILLS …Amid Ugly Divorce With Kim Zolciak

Kroy‘s attorney, Marlys Bergstrom, tells TMZ, “Mr. Biermann never imagined that he would find himself in this position, having a car repossessed. Read More

KIM & KHLOE IT’S A BARBIE WORLD!!!

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian definitely won some serious mommy points in taking their kiddos and nieces to a giant Barbie exhibit … but judging by the pics, it’s hard to tell who actually had more fun. Read More

NeNe Leakes Embraces ‘Soft Era’ Following Breakup Rumors & Apparent ‘RHOA’ Producer Shade

Amid breakup rumors surrounding her and entrepreneur Nyonisela Sioh, former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is speaking on embracing the “soft life.” Read More

Woman, 22, Hit And Killed By Allegedly Drunk Co-Worker After Refusing Ride From Him Because They Were Drinking

A young woman was killed by an alleged drunk co-worker in a hit-and-run in New York, and authorities say she died after refusing to get into his car following a night of drinking. Read More

Ladies Night! Coi Leray Calls On Female Rappers To Unite For A ‘Number One’ Collaborative Hit

Coi Leray recently hit the Twitter timeline with quite the suggestion: an all-woman rap collab to skyrocket to the top of the charts! Read More

Attorney For Virginia Teacher Who Was Shot By 6-Year-Old Claims She Was Fired Because She Wouldn’t Drop Her Lawsuit

Attorney For Virginia Teacher Who Was Shot By 6-Year-Old Claims She Was Fired Because She Wouldn’t Drop Her Lawsuit Read More

Samuel L. Jackson Remembers Wife Reprimanding 2Pac for Cursing Around Women on ‘Juice’ Set

“My wife grabbed him and was like, ‘Young man, you see all these women sitting in here? You can’t be in here cursing!'” Jackson shared. Read More

People in China Participate in Viral ‘White People Food’ Trend, Call It ‘Lunch of Suffering’

The social media trend apparently mimicks what Europeans eat for lunch. Read More

Beyoncé Fan Who Caught Her Sunglasses During Show Lists Them for Over $7,000 on Auction Site

A lucky fan caught Beyoncé’s sunglasses during a recent show in London and is hoping to auction them off with a starting price of over $7,000. Read More

Zion Williamson’s Messy Situation Involving Two Adult Film Stars and A Baby, Explained

Here’s everything we know about the alleged, drama-filled relationship between NBA All-Star Zion Williamson and adult film star Moriah Mills. Read More

Starbucks to Pay $25.6M to Ex Manager Who Claimed She Was Fired for Being White Following Viral Arrest of Black Customers

A former Starbucks regional manager is set to receive a massive payday after a jury found her favor following her lawsuit claiming she was terminated for being white. Read More

Unidentified NFL Player Blew $8 Million On Gambling in 2022, Sources Claim

Professional athletes are known to spend big bucks on gambling, though one, in particular, took things too far, spending million in just one year. Read More

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals She ‘Wants’ The Wheel of Fortune Hosting Job: “I Think it’d be Lots of Fun”

Whoopi Goldberg has revealed that she would like to be the new host of the Wheel of Fortune. Read More

A Louis Vuitton Bag “Smaller Than a Grain of Salt” is Set to Go Up for Auction

MSCHF, the creative collective responsible for the viral Big Red Boots and Lil Nas X‘s blood-infused sneakers, is back with its newest antic– a Louis Vuitton handbag that can only be seen under a microscope. Read More

Demi Lovato Re-Adopts She/Her Pronouns After Announcing She Was Non-Binary In 2021, “It Was Absolutely Exhausting”

Demi Lovato is opening up about why she has re-adopted the she/her pronouns after announcing that she was non-binary in 2021. Read More

Florida Woman Accused Of Killing Ajike Owens Reportedly Felt ‘Threatened’ By Her Children

Police say that Ajike Owens was shot by her Florida neighbor after she allegedly felt threatened by one of her children. Read More

Vivica A. Fox Calls Nick Cannon A “Clout Chaser” For His 50 Cent “Fat” Jokes [Photo]

Vivica A. Fox took aim at Nick Cannon, branding him a “clout chaser” after he joked about her possibly reuniting with 50 Cent. Read More

Black Women Doing Big Things: Sherri Shepherd’s ‘Sherri’ Elevates Fernita Wynn to Showrunner and EP Ahead of Season 2 Launch

Sherri Shepherd’s daytime talk show has promoted four producers, in addition to announcing its second season premiere date.Read More

Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Gets Married

Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Marie Scott is officially a married woman! Read More

Kandi Burruss Faces Backlash For Not Intervening During Co-Host’s Questionable Interaction w/ Rapper Sukihana: ‘That Is Sexual Harassment’

Reality TV star Kandi Burruss is trending on Twitter once again, however, this time it isn’t for a good reason. Read More

ODOT, Amazon showcase the future of electric vehicles in Northeast Ohio

Amazon gave 3News a tour of their new custom electric delivery vehicles. Plus, ODOT has a $140M plan to build new EV charging stations across the state. Read More

Cleveland police address concerns about missing kids and ‘misleading information’

Officials are addressing ‘misleading information that recently appeared in national news stories.’ Read More

Trump ‘scared s—less’ over federal charges, ex-chief of staff John Kelly says

One of former President Donald Trump’s top White House advisers said that the ex-commander in chief is more terrified by the 37 felony counts related to his alleged mishandling and concealment of White House documents that he pleaded not guilty to on Tuesday than he’s letting on. Read More

Ex-con who punched woman on NYC train stabbed to death by her boyfriend: cops

The straphanger stabbed to death on a Brooklyn train was an ex-con who’d been harassing a couple on board – and punched the woman before her boyfriend knifed him in the chest, police sources said Wednesday. Read More

Penn State professor Themis Matsoukas accused of performing sexual acts with his dog: ‘I do it to blow off steam’

A longtime and award-winning Penn State professor allegedly performed sexual acts with his dog in sickening displays that were captured on a state forest trail camera. Read More

BILL COSBY SUED JANICE DICKINSON, LILI BERNARD SUING… He Sexually Assaulted Us

Bill Cosby is being sued for a slew of alleged sexual assaults back in the day … and his accusers include Janice Dickinson and Lili Bernard. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am