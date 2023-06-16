Trump Allegedly Bounces On Supporters Restaurant Bill

CLOSE

Have you ever been in a bar when someone comes in and says they are setting up the bar? Everyone raises their glass thankful for the most generous gesture. Have you ever experienced someone setting up the bar then you get the bill for your alleged free drink? Well some patrons at a restaurant experienced the later when former President Trumpbounced on the bill after yelling ‘food for everyone’

After Donald Trump finished pleading not guilty to federal charges in a Miami court he decided to celebrate his 77th birthday a little early at Cuban restaurant Versailles in Miami. When Trump walked in the spot the patrons cheered, prayed over him and sang happy birthday. Donald Trump loving the attention shouted out ‘food for everyone’, he hung out for about ten minutes then allegedly skipped out on the bill.

Of course there has been no comment from the restaurant nor camp Trump on the skipped bill.

