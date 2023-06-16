The Bijou Star Files: Al Pacino Puts A Stem On That Apple At 83

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, June 16, 2023: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Chelsea Handler Slams Al Pacino, 83, Robert De Niro, 79, Elon Musk, 51, & Alec Baldwin, 6: ‘The Horny Old Men Won’t Stop Spreading Their Seeds’

Comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler is slamming famed actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, who both recently welcomed new babies. Read More

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, welcome baby boy Roman Pacino to the world

Acting icon Al Pacino, at age 83, and girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, welcomed his fourth child, a son, to the world, his camp said Thursday. Read More

NIKOLA JOKIC DROPS F-BOMBS AT NUGGETS RALLY … ‘Best Day Of My F***Ing Life’

Nikola Jokic provided some quality entertainment following the parade … getting behind the mic at the rally and proclaiming Thursday was “the best day of my f***ing life.” Read More

Court Transcripts Expose Donald Trump Jr.’s Racists Emails Saying Manhattan Resembled “Harlem” Due to Black Residents: “I Hear the Theme Song of the Jeffersons Playing”

Donald Trump Jr. has found himself in hot water after offensive private emails about Black and Mexican communities have been exposed in court. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am