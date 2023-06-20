The Bijou Star Files: Jay and Bey’s Royal Throne For Sale On eBay

CLOSE

JAY-Z & BEYONCÉ BIDET, DOORS & MORE FROM FORMER HOME Sellin’ On eBay!!!!

If you’ve ever wanted to use the same bidet Jay-Z and Beyoncé perhaps did, look no further … because unique items from one of their swanky former homes have made their way to eBay. Read More

JOHN AMOS DECLINES $$$ FROM KID’S FUNDRAISER …GoFundMe Shut Down

“Good Times” star and “America’s Dad” John Amos doesn’t want any of the money his daughter crowdfunded on his behalf … and now her GoFundMe has been taken down. Read More

SAUCY SANTANA LAWSUIT DANGLING AFTER $25K CONCERT NO-SHOW💸 Wasted On Chicken, Mini-Fan, Booze!!!

Saucy Santana being a no-show for his Memphis Pride event is potentially about to cost him a bundle — the event organizers are demanding the money they already paid. Read More

TITANIC SUBMARINE THAT TOURS WRECKAGE Missing in Atlantic Ocean

A submarine that gives underwater tours of the sunken Titanic has gone missing during a recent expedition … and now, authorities are on the hunt to find it somewhere in the Atlantic. Read More

NICK CANNON CELEBRATES 2-Y-O TWINS’ BDAY …Father’s Day Weekend

Nick Cannon had a busy Father’s Day weekend, which kicked off with him celebrating the birthday of his second pair of twins … and ended with seeing some of his other children too. Read More

QUAVO & OFFSET SETTLE DIFFERENCES TO CELEBRATE TAKEOFF’S BIRTHDAY

Quavo and Offset have managed to push past whatever wedge came between them following Takeoff’s death to celebrate their fallen comrade’s birthday, which would have been his 29th. Read More

QUINCY JONES RUSHED TO THE HOSPITAL …After Bad Food Reaction

Quincy Jones suffered a medical emergency … one serious enough that he decided he needed to be rushed to a hospital, but, luckily, it seems everything’s going to be fine. Read More

